Khloe Kardashian Gets Brutally Honest About Co-Parenting With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian has opened up about what it’s really like having to remain on civil terms with ex Tristan Thompson.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star went on the Divorce Sucks! Podcast and told the host that rising above his cheating scandal(s) “does f**king suck because our personal emotions are still in there."

Getty

Having said that, the 34-year-old is determined to ensure that daughter True doesn’t pick up on any bad vibes between them.

“Those emotions can be heightened at times, but I do everything in my power—True is one and, like, a month old—so she doesn’t really know what’s happening, but to me she does know and she feels energy and I’m a big believer of that.”

She continued: "I do everything in my power to not put just any sort of heavy energy around her. Maybe that sounds are a little too bohemian to some people.”

As for why the NBA player still nabbed an invite to True’s birthday bonanza, she pointed out that they're both putting their child first: "I didn’t do it because I thought she was going to remember this first party.

Getty

“But I know she’s going to want to look back at all of her childhood memories like we all do… and I want to give her the same thing.”

Khloe went on to describe Tristan as a “great person”, which proves that future events don’t always have to be awkward AF.