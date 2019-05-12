Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Gets Brutally Honest About Co-Parenting With Tristan Thompson

It's not as easy as it looks

Friday, May 17, 2019 - 09:33

Khloe Kardashian has opened up about what it’s really like having to remain on civil terms with ex Tristan Thompson.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star went on the Divorce Sucks! Podcast and told the host that rising above his cheating scandal(s) “does f**king suck because our personal emotions are still in there."

Getty

Having said that, the 34-year-old is determined to ensure that daughter True doesn’t pick up on any bad vibes between them.

“Those emotions can be heightened at times, but I do everything in my power—True is one and, like, a month old—so she doesn’t really know what’s happening, but to me she does know and she feels energy and I’m a big believer of that.”

It’s Mothers Day!!! Happy Mother’s Day 💕💕
View this post on Instagram

It’s Mothers Day!!! Happy Mother’s Day 💕💕

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

She continued: "I do everything in my power to not put just any sort of heavy energy around her. Maybe that sounds are a little too bohemian to some people.”

As for why the NBA player still nabbed an invite to True’s birthday bonanza, she pointed out that they're both putting their child first: "I didn’t do it because I thought she was going to remember this first party.

Getty

“But I know she’s going to want to look back at all of her childhood memories like we all do… and I want to give her the same thing.”

Khloe went on to describe Tristan as a “great person”, which proves that future events don’t always have to be awkward AF.

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
New Music Round-up: Lewis Capaldi, Halsey, Tyler The Creator & More
Aaron Chalmers Finds It ‘Weird’ That People Comment About His Relationship With Marnie Simpson On Pictures Of Girlfriend Talia Oatway
Marnie Simpson Reveals Exactly How She Found Out She Was Pregnant
Kylie Jenner And BFF Anastasia Just Got The Cutest Set Of Matching Tattoos
Apply For Guest List For MTV PUSH Live At Tape London!
Khloe Kardashian Gets Brutally Honest About Co-Parenting With Tristan Thompson
Lewis Capaldi - Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent
Lewis Capaldi ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’ Track By Track Album Review
Taylor Swift Apologises For Putting Joe Jonas On Blast After Their 2008 Split
Lamar Odom Reveals That Cheating On Khloe Kardashian ‘Still Bothers Him’
Love Island’s Jack Fincham Reveals The Social Media Abuse He Received About His Body During The Show
Nathan Henry Boyfriend
Geordie Shore's Nathan Henry Reveals His Ex Is Back In Touch
Get To Know: Kida Kudz
Camila Mendes Just Penned The Most Romantic Love Letter To Charles Melton
People Are Dragging Kylie Jenner’s Skincare Line For Including This Ingredient
Sam Gowland Opens Up About Dealing With Losing Three Friends To Suicide Within A Year
John Mayer Clears Up Kourtney Kardashian Dating Rumours For The First Time
Did Kim Kardashian Just Reveal The Name Of Her And Kanye West’s Newborn?
11 Top Celeb Quotes About Loving Your Body
The Jonas Brothers Performed ‘Burnin’ Up’ On Saturday Night Live And Fans Are Losing It

More From Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Gets Brutally Honest About Co-Parenting With Tristan Thompson
Lamar Odom Reveals That Cheating On Khloe Kardashian ‘Still Bothers Him’
Khloe Kardashian Gave An Awkward Toast To Jordyn Woods In KUWTK Clip
Is This The Savage Reason Khloe Kardashian Wasn’t Invited To The Met Gala?
Did Kourtney Kardashian Just Hint Khloe And Tristan Thompson Might Reunite?
Kim Kardashian sharing photos and videos from Kourtney Kardashian&#039;s 40th birthday party on Instagram Stories, with Sia, Robin Thicke, Kanye West, Quavo and more
Kourtney Kardashian Had the Most Iconic 40th Birthday Party Of All Time
Kim Kardashian Recalls The Time She And Khloe Stole A Pair Of Dior Sunglasses
Khloe Kardashian Is Reportedly Considering Dating Following Tristan Thompson Split
Khloe Kardashian Is Considering Undergoing This Surgical Procedure In The Future
There’s Another Reason Why Khloe Kardashian Is Upset With Tristan Thompson
Fans accuse Jordyn Woods of copying Khloe Kardashian&#039;s hairstyle as she returns to Instagram in March 2019
Jordyn Woods Returns to Instagram With Drastic Change After Khloé Kardashian Drama
Khloe Kardashian Retracts Blaming Jordyn Woods For Tristan Thompson Split

Trending Articles

Marnie Simpson Reveals Exactly How She Found Out She Was Pregnant
People Are Dragging Kylie Jenner’s Skincare Line For Including This Ingredient
Lamar Odom Reveals That Cheating On Khloe Kardashian ‘Still Bothers Him’
Khloe Kardashian Gets Brutally Honest About Co-Parenting With Tristan Thompson
Nathan Henry Boyfriend
Geordie Shore's Nathan Henry Reveals His Ex Is Back In Touch
Taylor Swift Apologises For Putting Joe Jonas On Blast After Their 2008 Split
Kylie Jenner And BFF Anastasia Just Got The Cutest Set Of Matching Tattoos
Aaron Chalmers Finds It ‘Weird’ That People Comment About His Relationship With Marnie Simpson On Pictures Of Girlfriend Talia Oatway
Camila Mendes Just Penned The Most Romantic Love Letter To Charles Melton
New Music Round-up: Lewis Capaldi, Halsey, Tyler The Creator & More
Lewis Capaldi - Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent
Lewis Capaldi ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’ Track By Track Album Review
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF