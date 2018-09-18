Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Has Invented A Whole New Clothing Size

The Good American creator has introduced a size 15 jean.

Rachel Davies-Day
Wednesday, September 19, 2018

Khloe Kardashian has made it clear she's serious about changing the fashion industry by inventing a whole new size.

On Thursday the entrepreneur is launching a size 15 jean alongside the co-founder of her Good American brand, Emma Grede. Previously jean wearers found themselves choosing between a size 14 and 16, but there have been tons of complaints in the industry of the former being too small and the latter too large.

Instagram/GoodAmerican

Khlo's brand already carries sizes 00-24, meaning fashion lovers (including those who fall into what's been labelled 'plus' or 'minus' categories) can shop in one place without being segregated because of their size.

And the move isn't random, it comes after the brand took a magnifying glass to customer data and realised that since their 2016 launch, half of the returned products were size 14 and 16.

If you’ve ever tried on denim in a size 14 or a size 16 and thought ‘these aren’t quite right’—you are not alone. Over the last year, we have invited countless women above a size 12 to tell us what they look for in their perfect jeans, meet a few of these ladies in our Insta story and learn why we invented a new size—Size 15. Coming Thursday 9.20 at 9am PT

And it's not just happening at Good American, in fact, across the whole fashion industry people have had the same problem with the two sizes.

Good American announced their solution on Monday, writing: "Yes it’s really true. We have invented a new size—Size 15!"

The website wrote that they will be bridging the gap between a "straight 'missy' pattern and what's considered a 'plus' pattern."

"As a brand who believes that women are not defined by size (who’s to say who’s ‘plus’ or ‘minus’), we've made room in our size chart for size 15 to solve for an issue that shouldn’t even be there in the first place," they added.

Instagram/GoodAmerican

The new size will launch as part of the Good Curve line on the Good American website on Thursday at 9am PT.

The bold move is very much in line the brand's ethos, which believes that "fashion should be made to fit women, not the other way around."

Way to go, Khlo.

