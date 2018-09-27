Khloe Kardashian Calls Out 'Nasty' Remarks About True Thompson's Skin Colour

Khloe Kardashian has hit out at online trolls who feel the need to comment on her daughter's skin colour.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has asked that she be allowed to defend her True Thompson against "nasty criticism" from the keyboard warriors of the world.

Khlo took to Twitter on Thursday, admitting that she doesn't like it when people remove their comments as soon as she hits back, presumably because she wants her defence to be seen alongside their unfair words.

She wrote: "I dislike the fact that people are allowed to comment on my daughter's skin color but as soon as I comment kindly back and praise her for all that she is, the comment gets erased."

The Good American founder creator added: "If you have the courage to post your nasty criticism please allow one to defend or comment back."

Her words come after she shared the most beautiful daughter of True donning a bright swimsuit and colourful headwear.

She captioned the pic: "🎶I’ve Got Sunshine On A Cloudy Day. Talking About My Girl 🎶."

And a true ray of sunshine she does look.

Khloe divulged more on the matter in reply to Twitter users, writing: "Everyone is entitled to their opinion‘s and I’m not complaining about that. please state your opinion but allow me to State mine."

"We will not be defined by social media. And I don’t mind the critics but please just stick with what you have to say. Dont erase," she added.

She added: "We need to learn to praise all skin tones/ethnicities! Our beauty is in our differences."

Hell yes.

Seriously, if you have time to comment on a baby's skin colour on social media then we'd say you probably need to get a hobby. Perhaps you could start by studying Khloe's latest tweets, gurl is serving some lessons.