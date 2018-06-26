Khloe Kardashian Hits Back At Claims Her Relationship With Tristan Thompson Is ‘Tense’

Khloe Kardashian has hit back at reports her relationship with Tristan Thompson is “tense” after an article surfaced claiming the pair looked distant during a meal in West Hollywood.

Images from their dinner with friends showed the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star looking tired while her partner was spotted scrolling through his phone at the table.

Despite the article claiming that their meal was “VERY tense,” the 33-year-old took to Twitter to hit back at the speculation surrounding their relationship.

“You make up anything!! I actually had a great night. It was a large birthday dinner for friends and as a new mom IM TIRED AF!!” she said. “Being out past 10pm is not where I’ll have the most energy these days.”

For anyone who’s been living under a rock recently, footage surfaced during Khloe’s pregnancy that appeared to show the NBA player cheating on his girlfriend with multiple women.

It sounds like the Kardashian-Jenner family are willing to leave this indiscretion in the past, providing Tristan goes out of his way to prove that he’s a changed man.

And insider told ET: “Everyone is back on board - friends, family and Khloe have all forgiven him and are giving him this second chance - and so far it's been working for them.

The source added: “They are all about forgiveness, and now it's up to him to prove himself.”

Sounds like a fair deal.