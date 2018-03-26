Khloe Kardashian Hits Out At Claims Her Family Gets Everything For Free

If there’s one person out there we wouldn’t want to get on the wrong side of, it’s Khloe Kardashian; who is pretty much known for being the sassiest member of the combined Kardashian-Jenner clan.

While Kim rarely interacts with fans on social-media and Kendall has taken a noticeable step back from her profiles, the pregnant 33-year-old can still be found firing off brutal tweets in the direction of anyone who criticizes her life decisions.

Let's get checking out a bunch of the cutest pictures of Kylie's daughter Stormi...

This time, she’s clapped back at a fan who assumed she was paid to promote a fast-food restaurant called Popeyes and never has to dip her hand in her pocket to pay for anything.

The situation went down with Khlo gave a shout-out to the fried chicken chain: “Ok that fulfilled every craving I’ve been having for Popeyes over the past couple days," she wrote. "Letting the food craving build up is actually better lol I’m so satisfied now. Yum yum! I feel guilty but GREAT".

Ok that fulfilled every craving I’ve been having for Popeyes over the past couple days. Letting the food craving build up is actually better lol I’m so satisfied now. Yum yum! I feel guilty but GREAT — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 23, 2018

That prompted a fan to wonder what it would be like to have delicious snacks at your beckon call: “Yesterday, ‪@khloekardashian received DELIVERED ‪@PopeyesChicken because she was craving good friend chicken. It’s things like that, that make me wish I had those Kardashian perks.”

But pointing out that a service exactly like the fan described already exists, Khloe responded with a message packed full of sarcasm and shade: “It’s called posts mates or Uber eats,” she advised.

Yesterday, @khloekardashian received DELIVERED @PopeyesChicken because she was craving good friend chicken. It’s things like that, that make me wish I had those Kardashian perks. — Kris (@kristianabobana) March 23, 2018

It’s called posts mates or Uber eats https://t.co/xpV7VbVtxv — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 23, 2018

Talk about awkward.