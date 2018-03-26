Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Hits Out At Claims Her Family Gets Everything For Free

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star just clapped back in style.

Monday, March 26, 2018 - 10:47

If there’s one person out there we wouldn’t want to get on the wrong side of, it’s Khloe Kardashian; who is pretty much known for being the sassiest member of the combined Kardashian-Jenner clan.

While Kim rarely interacts with fans on social-media and Kendall has taken a noticeable step back from her profiles, the pregnant 33-year-old can still be found firing off brutal tweets in the direction of anyone who criticizes her life decisions.

Let's get checking out a bunch of the cutest pictures of Kylie's daughter Stormi... 

This time, she’s clapped back at a fan who assumed she was paid to promote a fast-food restaurant called Popeyes and never has to dip her hand in her pocket to pay for anything.

The situation went down with Khlo gave a shout-out to the fried chicken chain: “Ok that fulfilled every craving I’ve been having for Popeyes over the past couple days," she wrote. "Letting the food craving build up is actually better lol I’m so satisfied now. Yum yum! I feel guilty but GREAT". 

That prompted a fan to wonder what it would be like to have delicious snacks at your beckon call: “Yesterday, ‪@khloekardashian received DELIVERED ‪@PopeyesChicken because she was craving good friend chicken. It’s things like that, that make me wish I had those Kardashian perks.”

But pointing out that a service exactly like the fan described already exists, Khloe responded with a message packed full of sarcasm and shade: “It’s called posts mates or Uber eats,” she advised. 

Talk about awkward. 

Latest News

Recording artist Justin Bieber plays during the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 2018 presented by Ruffles at Verizon Up Arena at LACC on February 16, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Justin Bieber’s New Album Will “Surprise Some Fans”
Netflix Releases Trigger Warning Video Ahead Of 13 Reasons Why Series 2
Chet Johnson Trolls Helen Briggs
Ex On The Beach's Chet Johnson Hilariously Steals Wig And Nails Impression Of Girlfriend Helen Briggs
Ariana Grande performs &#039;Be Alright&#039; during the March for Our Lives rally on March 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators, including students, teachers and parents gathered in Washington for the anti-gun violence rally organized
Ariana Grande Performs At March For Our Lives Rally
Teen Mom UK Episode 3 Spoiler Vid: Mia Boardman Admits There’s ‘No Going Back’ For Her And Manley Geddes As They Argue Over Erin Corrigan Staying At Manley’s House
Chloe Ferry Provides Evidence That Sam Gowland Is The Perfect Boyfriend
Example Has The Answers - MTV
Example Gives Advice On Stinky Housemates To Relationship Troubles
Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso and Steve Angello from Swedish House Mafia perform at Palais Omnisports de Bercy on December 8, 2012 in Paris, France
Swedish House Mafia Reunite At Ultra 2018
Khloe Kardashian has no ideas for baby names
Khloe Kardashian Hits Out At Claims Her Family Gets Everything For Free
Pete Wicks' New TOWIE Girlfriend Shelby Tribble Hints She'll Fight For Him If Megan McKenna Tries To Get In The Way
Detective Pikachu
Detective Pikachu Is Out Now And You're Going To Want All This Free Stuff To Celebrate It
Bella Hadid Just Unliked This Selena Gomez Instagram And Fans Are Confused
Zayn Malik 'Scraps' Most Of His Second Album Due To Heartbreak Over Gigi Hadid
9 Things Everyone Should Do Before They Turn 25
From Justin Bieber To Ed Sheeran: 9 Times Celebrities Used Social-Media As Google
From Kim Kardashian To Reese Witherspoon: 8 Celebrities Who Found Love In An Unexpected Place
Machu Picchu
Cycling, Rafting & Hiking Your Way To Machu Picchu: The Inca Trail Alternative That’s Just As Amazing
Holly Hagan Hits Out At Claims She Photoshopped Her Thighs In This Instagram Post
Huntsham Court
Live Like A Gazillionaire With A Stay At Huntsham Court
Chrissy Teigen Has Announced She’s Stopped Using Snapchat After Rihanna Scandal

More From Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian has no ideas for baby names
Khloe Kardashian Hits Out At Claims Her Family Gets Everything For Free
Khloe Kardashian Gets Slated For Releasing A Guide To Looking 'Thin AF' In Your Pics
Khloe Kardashian's Baby Shower Is About As Elaborate As You'd Expect
Khloe Kardashian Just Announced She’s Having A Baby Girl
From Chrissy Teigen To Sophie Kasaei: 10 Sassiest Celebrity Reactions To Fake News
Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Her Eight Month Baby Bump In A Gorgeous Pink Outfit In Japan
Khloe Kardashian admits she&#039;s nervous and anxious about the new year
Khloe Kardashian Is Done With People Criticising Her Baby Bump Pictures
Khloe Kardashian Says She'll Eat Her Placenta And Reveals Reason Behind Her Immense Pain In Pregnancy
From Khloe Kardashian &amp; Lamar Odom To Katy Perry &amp; Russell Brand: Celebs Who Got Married Super Fast 
From Khloe Kardashian & Lamar Odom To Katy Perry & Russell Brand: Celebs Who Got Married Super Fast 
Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About Pregnancy Complications: 'I Can't Walk'
From Khloe Kardashian To Tom Daley: All The Celebrities Expecting Babies In 2018 
From Khloe Kardashian To Tom Daley: All The Celebrities Expecting Babies In 2018 
How To Instagram Like The Kardashian-Jenner Family Without Being Rich

Trending Articles

Holly Hagan Hits Out At Claims She Photoshopped Her Thighs In This Instagram Post
Justin Bieber in LA car crash
Justin Bieber Involved In Hollywood Car Crash
Everything the Geordie Shore lasses have taught us about body confidence
Everything The Geordie Shore Lasses Have Taught Us About Body Confidence
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby's Response To Michael Jackson Comparisons Is As Legendary As Him
Chloe Ferry Provides Evidence That Sam Gowland Is The Perfect Boyfriend
From Aaron Chalmers To Charlotte Crosby: The Geordie Shore Cast's Major Tattoo Regrets
Teen Mom UK Episode 3 Spoiler Vid: Mia Boardman Admits There’s ‘No Going Back’ For Her And Manley Geddes As They Argue Over Erin Corrigan Staying At Manley’s House
Celebrities who&#039;ve totally owned their spots
Justin Bieber To Kendall Jenner: Celebrities Who Totally Owned Their Spots
Pete Wicks' New TOWIE Girlfriend Shelby Tribble Hints She'll Fight For Him If Megan McKenna Tries To Get In The Way
Chrissy Teigen Has Announced She’s Stopped Using Snapchat After Rihanna Scandal
The Charlotte Show SPOILERS: Charlotte Crosby Introduces Her New Series In Exclusive Video Sneak Peeks From First Episode, Expect Tears And Tension Between Josh Ritchie And BFF Melissa
Geordie Shore's Ricci Guarnaccio Undergoes Complete Facial Overhaul With Eyelid Surgery And Chin Liposuction