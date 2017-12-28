Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Hits Out At People Slamming Her Pregnancy Exercise Routine

A lesson on how to handle the trolls.

Thursday, December 28, 2017 - 10:41

Now that Khloe Kardashian has officially confirmed her pregnancy, a bunch of trolls have come out in full force to criticise how her daily routine ~could~ impact on the health of her unborn child.

While most people are thrilled that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is expecting a baby with basketball player boyfriend Tristan Thompson – others are rearing to slam every aspect of her pregnancy.

One topic that has caught the attention of Khloe herself is her intense exercise regime, with people incorrectly arguing that she should put her feet up and not put any further strain on her body.

Of course, Khloe wasn’t about to let that misinformation continue and responded that her fitness regime has been personally approved by her physician. 

Alongside an article that lists all the benefits of keeping active during pregnancy, Khloe wrote: “For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden but MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended. 

“Thanks kiddos! Don't make me stop sharing shit.” 

And responding to a fan who pointed out it was only "a matter of time" before internet trolls weighed in on her lifestyle, Khloe replied that she isn’t about to let anything ruin this exciting period of time: “Lol right?”

Go, Khloe. 

