Khloe Kardashian Is Being Called Out For Joking About True Thompson Counting Calories

Khloe Kardashian is taking a bit of flack for a joke she made about True Thompson and niece Chicago West counting calories in a picture of them tucking into some snacks.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been called out for her promotion of shake supplements in the past, with some fans arguing that she sets a bad example for impressionable young people who might be insecure about their bodies.

This time, Koko has enraged part of the internet after sharing a snap of the two babies sitting next to each other eating bags of Cheetos Puffs and Garden Veggie Straws on holiday in The Bahamas.

She penned an imaginary exchange between the pair, writing: "Chi: I heard my mama say 'vacation calories don’t count' True: Don’t tell me twice Chi."

Chi: I heard my mama say “vacation calories don’t count”

Her followers weren’t fully on board with the joke, with one person responding: “Because nothing makes a family photo like jokes about calorie counting around children."

Another said: “Hey not trying to be a bitch and i completely understand this is a joke, but even things said in passing can have massive affect on young minds. be careful what you’re teaching! counting calories is rarely a healthy thing, if ever!”

Calories and children do not need to be in the same sentence even if it’s a joke — Chancy With AIH & Mental Health (@SOCIALLYCRUSHED) August 19, 2019

Very cute photo but uploading photos of babies eating then talking about counting calories is so weird. — 🃏 (@dnilei) August 19, 2019

hey not trying to be a bitch and i completely understand this is a joke, but even things said in passing can have massive affect on young minds. be careful what you’re teaching! counting calories is rarely a healthy thing, if ever! ❤️ — cam (@pinktanos) August 19, 2019

On the flip side, some followers said the exchange was promoting “healthy eating habits” although the vast majority of comments condemned the remark: “Calories and children do not need to be in the same sentence even if it’s a joke.”

Khloe hasn’t responded to the critical comments yet and hasn’t edited or removed her controversial caption. Can you see why the joke fell flat?