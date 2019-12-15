Khloe Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian Is Reportedly Back With Tristan Thompson, For Real

The Keeping Up star is said to be staying private about their reunion…

Sunday, December 15, 2019 - 08:30

Finish the year as you started it, right?

That’s the motto Khloé Kardashian is said to be adopting as the businesswoman is said to be back with her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson.

Getty Images

It’s hard to believe that the Kardashian-Jenners banishing Jordyn Woods over the rumours of her cheating with Khloé’s then-boyfriend Tristan was this year, however it really has only been 11 months since all that drama first went down.

Since then we’ve watched as Khloe has attempted to co-parent with her ex as he leaves thirsty comments on her Instagram posts and acts inappropriately at their baby’s first birthday party.

Instagram @khloekardashian

Now it seems like his persistence has paid off because it has been reported that Tristan has been staying over at Khlo-Money’s house most nights that he spends in Los Angeles.

“Khloé and Tristan are 100 per cent back together,” the source has said. Understandably, due to the public scrutiny their relationship has been subject to since January, they’re keeping things private for now.

Instagram @khloekardashian

It’s unknown how long they’ve been rekindled, although Khloé seems ready to address the rumours.

Ready to dismiss any disapproval, she cryptically posted on Instagram Stories about heartbreak, healing and redemption.

“A woman who knows what it’s like to be broken, took her time to heal herself and succeed at rebuilding her peace and happiness all by herself has every right to be picky about who she allows into her life,” she wrote.

Getty

She added another quote, which seems to address the not-so-secret rekindled relationship: “You glow different when you’re not hating, hurting, bitter or messy.” Welp.

Perhaps we’ll get a Christmas day family photo to confirm it’s official? Until then…

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Khloe Kardashian is reportedly back together with Tristan Thompson
Khloé Kardashian Is Reportedly Back With Tristan Thompson, For Real
Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner attend Justin Bieber&#039;s art charity night in LA, December 2019
Kylie Jenner Sang ‘Rise & Shine’ Live At Justin Bieber’s Art Show
Kim Kardashian reveals pregnancy complications in new SKIMS ads, December 2019
Kim Kardashian Had Five Operations After Giving Birth To Saint West
Charlotte Crosby is &#039;back&#039; after split with ex Josh Ritchie, December 2019
Charlotte Crosby Says She’s ‘Back’ After Recent Split
Kendall Jenner Did The Most Savage Impression Of Kylie Jenner’s Overlined Lips
Tana Mongeau’s Coachella Look Was The Most Googled Celeb Outfit Of 2019
Tana Mongeau And Jake Paul Have Announced That They’re Filming A TV Show
Get To Know Lola Young
Get To Know: Lola Young
Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne go Instagram official
Ashley Benson Sets The Record Straight On Rumours She’s Split From Cara Delevingne
Ed Sheeran &amp; Justin Bieber - I Don&#039;t Care - Music Video
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber's 'I Don't Care' Was MTV’s Most Played Video Of 2019
Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul marry in Las Vegas
Jake Paul Is Facing Online Backlash For “Acting Like Tana Mongeau Doesn’t Exist”
Harry Styles Ate Cod Sperm To Avoid Answering This Question From Kendall Jenner
Cara Delevingne And Pretty Little Liars Star Ashley Benson At Paris Fashion Week
Cara Delevingne Deletes A Tweet Claiming She’s Broken Up With Ashley Benson
Miley Cyrus Has A New Tattoo And People Think It’s Directed At Liam Hemsworth
Kim And Khloe Kardashian Have Threatened To Fire Kourtney From KUWTK
People Think Justin Bieber Copied Shawn Mendes With His New Neck Tattoo
Jordyn Woods Took A Lie Detector Test About The Tristan Thompson Scandal
Camila Cabello Just Revealed Why She Doesn't Kiss Shawn Mendes Onstage
Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster on snow trip in December 2019
Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Videos Of Stormi Snowboarding

More From Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly back together with Tristan Thompson
Khloé Kardashian Is Reportedly Back With Tristan Thompson, For Real
Jordyn Woods Took A Lie Detector Test About The Tristan Thompson Scandal
Fans Think Khloe Kardashian Is Shading Tristan Thompson Again On Instagram
Khloe Kardashian on Instagram in June 2019
Khloe Kardashian Says She’s ‘Proud’ Of Her and Tristan’s Relationship
Kendall Jenner Just Shut Down Khloe Kardashian’s Claim That They Look Like Twins
Khloe Kardashian Reveals She’s Fully Over The Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal
Is Tristan Thompson Asking Drake For Advice On How To Win Khloe Kardashian Back?
Khloe Kardashian Is Being Called Out For Joking About True Thompson Counting Calories
Jordyn Woods pictured with Kylie Jenner and mother Elizabeth Woods
Kylie Jenner Has Officially Unfollowed Jordyn Woods After 6 Months of Distance
Jordyn Woods Has Been Spotted With Khloe Kardashian’s Other Ex, James Harden
Khloe Kardashian Slams Claims She's “Materialistic” After Buying True A Mini Bentley
Jordyn Woods Hits Back At Claims She 'Never Apologised' To Khloe Kardashian

Trending Articles

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly back together with Tristan Thompson
Khloé Kardashian Is Reportedly Back With Tristan Thompson, For Real
Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne go Instagram official
Ashley Benson Sets The Record Straight On Rumours She’s Split From Cara Delevingne
Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner attend Justin Bieber&#039;s art charity night in LA, December 2019
Kylie Jenner Sang ‘Rise & Shine’ Live At Justin Bieber’s Art Show
Charlotte Crosby is &#039;back&#039; after split with ex Josh Ritchie, December 2019
Charlotte Crosby Says She’s ‘Back’ After Recent Split
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Kim Kardashian reveals pregnancy complications in new SKIMS ads, December 2019
Kim Kardashian Had Five Operations After Giving Birth To Saint West
Tana Mongeau’s Coachella Look Was The Most Googled Celeb Outfit Of 2019
Kendall Jenner Did The Most Savage Impression Of Kylie Jenner’s Overlined Lips
Taylor Swift Had The Perfect Response When Asked About Her Pregnancy Plans
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
Movies
Frozen Theory Confirmed: Tarzan is Anna and Elsa's Long-Lost Brother
Ed Sheeran &amp; Justin Bieber - I Don&#039;t Care - Music Video
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber's 'I Don't Care' Was MTV’s Most Played Video Of 2019