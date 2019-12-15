Khloé Kardashian Is Reportedly Back With Tristan Thompson, For Real

Finish the year as you started it, right?

That’s the motto Khloé Kardashian is said to be adopting as the businesswoman is said to be back with her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson.

It’s hard to believe that the Kardashian-Jenners banishing Jordyn Woods over the rumours of her cheating with Khloé’s then-boyfriend Tristan was this year, however it really has only been 11 months since all that drama first went down.

Since then we’ve watched as Khloe has attempted to co-parent with her ex as he leaves thirsty comments on her Instagram posts and acts inappropriately at their baby’s first birthday party.

Now it seems like his persistence has paid off because it has been reported that Tristan has been staying over at Khlo-Money’s house most nights that he spends in Los Angeles.

“Khloé and Tristan are 100 per cent back together,” the source has said. Understandably, due to the public scrutiny their relationship has been subject to since January, they’re keeping things private for now.

It’s unknown how long they’ve been rekindled, although Khloé seems ready to address the rumours.

Ready to dismiss any disapproval, she cryptically posted on Instagram Stories about heartbreak, healing and redemption.

“A woman who knows what it’s like to be broken, took her time to heal herself and succeed at rebuilding her peace and happiness all by herself has every right to be picky about who she allows into her life,” she wrote.

She added another quote, which seems to address the not-so-secret rekindled relationship: “You glow different when you’re not hating, hurting, bitter or messy.” Welp.

Perhaps we’ll get a Christmas day family photo to confirm it’s official? Until then…