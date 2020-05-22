Khloe Kardashian Jokes About Her ‘Weekly Face Transplant’ In Sassy Message

Khloe Kardashian has clapped back at fans for claiming that she’s undergone facial surgery to change her appearance.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star faced backlash after uploading a heavily-filtered selfie on Instagram. While some fans were loving the end product, others claimed that she's setting unrealistic beauty standards for her young fans.

“She really needs to own up to the facetune bs. And once and for all stop doing it,” one person responded, as another said: “Your entire face has changed. You need to stop with the surgeries @khloekardashian.”

When a particular fan reacted: “Why do you look so different in all your photos?”, Khloe couldn’t help poking fun at the rumours that she undergoes plastic surgery every few days: “From my weekly face transplant clearly.”

Instagram

Koko has never denied using the FaceTune app on her images. In an interview with People, she previously said: “Of course I believe in airbrushing apps. Who doesn’t want to airbrush a thing here or there?”

“I love Facetune, I think that one’s great. I don’t really know of many more, but, like a filter? That’s airbrushing,” she said. “Who doesn’t want a good filter? Sometimes you’re having a bad day.”

It’s worth bearing in mind that any images on Khloe’s social-media page have probably been edited in some way. Still, that doesn’t necessarily mean that she’s undergone surgery to achieve the look.

There's obviously a big difference between an app and a surgical procedure.