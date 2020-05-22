Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Jokes About Her ‘Weekly Face Transplant’ In Sassy Message

The plastic surgery accusations are getting to her

Friday, May 29, 2020 - 09:41

Khloe Kardashian has clapped back at fans for claiming that she’s undergone facial surgery to change her appearance.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star faced backlash after uploading a heavily-filtered selfie on Instagram. While some fans were loving the end product, others claimed that she's setting unrealistic beauty standards for her young fans.

The Mondayest Thursday ever 🤪
The Mondayest Thursday ever 🤪

“She really needs to own up to the facetune bs. And once and for all stop doing it,” one person responded, as another said: “Your entire face has changed. You need to stop with the surgeries @khloekardashian.”

When a particular fan reacted: “Why do you look so different in all your photos?”, Khloe couldn’t help poking fun at the rumours that she undergoes plastic surgery every few days: “From my weekly face transplant clearly.”

Koko has never denied using the FaceTune app on her images. In an interview with People, she previously said: “Of course I believe in airbrushing apps. Who doesn’t want to airbrush a thing here or there?”

“I love Facetune, I think that one’s great. I don’t really know of many more, but, like a filter? That’s airbrushing,” she said. “Who doesn’t want a good filter? Sometimes you’re having a bad day.”

location: under bitches skiiiinnnnn 💋
location: under bitches skiiiinnnnn 💋

It’s worth bearing in mind that any images on Khloe’s social-media page have probably been edited in some way. Still, that doesn’t necessarily mean that she’s undergone surgery to achieve the look.

There's obviously a big difference between an app and a surgical procedure.

