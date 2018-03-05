Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Just Announced She’s Having A Baby Girl

There are so many Kardashian babies we’re convinced they’ll be taking over the world in just a matter of days.

Monday, March 5, 2018 - 09:08

Khloe Kardashian has revealed the sex of her and Tristan Thompson’s baby in true Kris Jenner fashion, as she told her friends and family the exciting news on the season finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Despite being completely and utterly convinced that it was a boy, Khloe revealed that there’ll be a third member for Chicago West And Stormi Webster to add to their girl band.

Watch! All of the latest celeb news you need to catch up on right now >>>

“God gives us what we need! His timing is never wrong! my hormones were IN RARE FORM for that news,” she tweeted, adding: “I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!! God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess 👑 👶🏽💗.”

Earlier in the ep Khloe revealed that she was “pretty much convinced” that she was carrying a boy, as she awaited Kylie Jenner’s phone call (who she had nominated to hear the news from the doctor first) to hear the sex of her baby.

A shocked Khloe told her sister: “I don’t feel like I’m having a girl. I don't feel like I'm having a girl at all. I'm like in a state of shock.”

But Khlo soon explained the reason behind her reaction, as she told the audience: “When you have your mind made up as to what you're having, like everyone told me you're going to feel what you're having and you'll just kind of know.

KUWTK | Khloé Kardashian Finds Out the Sex of Her Unborn Baby | E!

“And then when you find out it's the complete opposite it's just a shock. I just was convinced that I was having a boy, so to be having a girl it's just like, ‘OK that wasn't what I thought was going on’.”

While her family have been quick to send her so much love on Twitter, as they celebrate the news together:

Can they just adopt us already?

