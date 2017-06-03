Khloe Kardashian Looks Totally Different In No Make Up Selfie

Khloe Kardashian has shared a make up-free selfie on Snapchat, and she looks really different. She’s still totally gorgeous though, obvs.

Copyright [Snapchat]

We’re used to seeing all the Kardashian’s wearing super glam make up, and as far as we can tell they basically invented contouring. So Khloe’s bare face has caused the internet to have a mini meltdown.

And it’s the use of contouring verses this no make up look that’s got everyone talking. Specifically about Khloe’s nose.

The reality star has always denied having any sort of surgery, and her make up artist Joyce Bonelli recently insisted that she makes Khloe’s nose look slimmer with just the help of some make up magic.

Copyright [Snapchat]

“I've given Khloe [Kardashian] the best nose job for eight years with contour. No, she didn’t [have surgery], it’s just makeup,” she told nymag.com.

With a new range of make up products to promote with sister Kylie Jenner we’re amazed that Khloe’s picked now to go make up-free.

Words: Olivia Cooke

WATCH: Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson opens up about feud with Vicky Pattison