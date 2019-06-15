Khloe Kardashian ‘Never Wants to See’ Jordyn Woods Again

Kylie Jenner may be patching things up with Jordyn Woods but Khloé Kardashian is allegedly not on the same page.

Sources have revealed that Khloé is nowhere near prepared to speak to the former family friend after she kissed her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The cheating scandal that shook the world may have settled down now that four months have past but the scars haven’t healed for the Kardashian sister just yet.

According to PEOPLE, “Kylie and Jordyn are friendly, but it seems they will never be as close again as they were."

“It’s Kylie’s choice to have some contact with Jordyn. She understands that it’s still all very sensitive and hurtful for Khloé,” the source has claimed.

“Kylie has the most amazing memories of her friendship with Jordyn. She is still very surprised at what happened. Kylie always considered Jordyn to be very loyal and respectful.”

However, despite the former BFFs reconciliation, the source has confirmed that “Khloé never wants to see Jordyn again."

It's only imaginable how uncomfortable this situation is for Kylie, who has had to deal with her best friend betraying her sister to the point of no return.

Khloé has called it quits with Tristan following the drama and is reportedly committed to raising their daughter True with no men in the picture for the time being.

Will she ever be okay with Jordyn? Apparently it's unlikely but never say never...