Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian ‘Never Wants to See’ Jordyn Woods Again

The family friendship may never be the same again...

Saturday, June 15, 2019 - 10:55

Kylie Jenner may be patching things up with Jordyn Woods but Khloé Kardashian is allegedly not on the same page.

Sources have revealed that Khloé is nowhere near prepared to speak to the former family friend after she kissed her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Instagram @khloekardashian

The cheating scandal that shook the world may have settled down now that four months have past but the scars haven’t healed for the Kardashian sister just yet.

According to PEOPLE, “Kylie and Jordyn are friendly, but it seems they will never be as close again as they were."

Getty

“It’s Kylie’s choice to have some contact with Jordyn. She understands that it’s still all very sensitive and hurtful for Khloé,” the source has claimed.

“Kylie has the most amazing memories of her friendship with Jordyn. She is still very surprised at what happened. Kylie always considered Jordyn to be very loyal and respectful.”

Instagram @jordynwoods

However, despite the former BFFs reconciliation, the source has confirmed that “Khloé never wants to see Jordyn again."

It's only imaginable how uncomfortable this situation is for Kylie, who has had to deal with her best friend betraying her sister to the point of no return.

Getty Images

Khloé has called it quits with Tristan following the drama and is reportedly committed to raising their daughter True with no men in the picture for the time being.

Will she ever be okay with Jordyn? Apparently it's unlikely but never say never...

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Charlotte Crosby in Ibiza, 2019
Charlotte Crosby Went to Ibiza Instead of Going Home and We’re Living For It
Khloe Kardashian at a Fashion Nova event.
Khloe Kardashian ‘Never Wants to See’ Jordyn Woods Again
Cardi B Shares Shocking Pictures As She Vows To Quit Plastic Surgery Forever
The Moment Kourtney Kardashian Slams ‘Entitled’ Billionaire Kylie Jenner
5 Weird And Wonderful Adventures To Ditch Your Hangover For
Here's The Lowdown On Sophie Turner’s Downright Iconic Bachelorette Party
Miley Cyrus Apologises For Making ‘Insensitive’ Comments About Hip-Hop
Get To Know: Cassyette
Kendall Jenner Brands Kourtney Kardashian "Rude" For This Unexpected Reason
Khloe Kardashian Accused Of Cheating With Tristan Thompson In Court Documents
MTV PUSH Live at Tape London - Miraa May
Watch Miraa May’s Performance Of ‘Regardless’ At MTV Push Live At Tape London
MTV PUSH Live at Tape London - RuthAnne
Watch RuthAnne's Heroic Performance Of 'Superman' At MTV PUSH Live At Tape London
Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian in 2015
Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian Accused of 'Extreme' Photoshopping
Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams
Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams Used to Make Out 'All the Time' When Filming Game of Thrones
Thorpe Park Presents Club MTV
Come Party With Club MTV Nights At Thorpe Park!
MTV Talent Show Casting Call
9 Ways To Party And Still Feel Fresh The Morning After
Selena Gomez Is Deleting All Justin Bieber References From Her Instagram
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 37th birthday we a huge cake with her face on it
Why Kim Kardashian Is Getting Backlash For Her Latest Instagram Post

More From Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian at a Fashion Nova event.
Khloe Kardashian ‘Never Wants to See’ Jordyn Woods Again
Khloe Kardashian Accused Of Cheating With Tristan Thompson In Court Documents
Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian in 2015
Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian Accused of 'Extreme' Photoshopping
Khloe Kardashian Attends A High School Prom With One Of Her Biggest Fans
Khloe Kardashian Responds To Accusations She Hooked Up With Scott Disick
Khloe Kardashian’s Fans Are Mad That She’s Still Promoting Weight Loss Shakes
Khloe Kardashian Recreates One Of Kylie Jenner’s Most Iconic Instagram Posts
Khloe Kardashian Gets Brutally Honest About Co-Parenting With Tristan Thompson
Lamar Odom Reveals That Cheating On Khloe Kardashian ‘Still Bothers Him’
Khloe Kardashian Gave An Awkward Toast To Jordyn Woods In KUWTK Clip
Is This The Savage Reason Khloe Kardashian Wasn’t Invited To The Met Gala?
Did Kourtney Kardashian Just Hint Khloe And Tristan Thompson Might Reunite?

Trending Articles

Cardi B Shares Shocking Pictures As She Vows To Quit Plastic Surgery Forever
Khloe Kardashian at a Fashion Nova event.
Khloe Kardashian ‘Never Wants to See’ Jordyn Woods Again
The Moment Kourtney Kardashian Slams ‘Entitled’ Billionaire Kylie Jenner
Charlotte Crosby in Ibiza, 2019
Charlotte Crosby Went to Ibiza Instead of Going Home and We’re Living For It
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Miley Cyrus Apologises For Making ‘Insensitive’ Comments About Hip-Hop
5 Weird And Wonderful Adventures To Ditch Your Hangover For
Khloe Kardashian Accused Of Cheating With Tristan Thompson In Court Documents
Kendall Jenner Brands Kourtney Kardashian "Rude" For This Unexpected Reason
Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian in 2015
Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian Accused of 'Extreme' Photoshopping
9 Ways To Party And Still Feel Fresh The Morning After
Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams
Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams Used to Make Out 'All the Time' When Filming Game of Thrones