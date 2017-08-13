Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About Being Body-Shamed At School: ‘Words Cut The Deepest’

Khloe Kardashian has revealed that she was once body-shamed by a teacher at school as she admits she’s not a fan of the term ‘plus size’.

The gorgeous Kardashian, who now has her own Good American denim line with Emma Grede, also opened up about not wearing jeans when she was younger because she felt ‘embarrassed’.

Speaking about her experiences of body-shaming, Khloe told The Mail on Sunday’s You magazine that one teacher once made a comment in high school that she 'knew' was related to her size.

She explained: “My sisters and I went to a girls’ private school and when I started, aged 13, the teacher read out my name and said ‘Khloé Kardashian… Are you related to Kourtney and Kim?’ I said, ‘Yes, they’re my sisters.’ She said, ‘Are you sure?’

“She never said I was fat, but I knew she was referring to my size. Words are the best weapon we have; they cut the deepest and they last for ever.”

Jim Spellman/Getty

Not cool.

Opening up about how she used to feel while denim shopping when she was younger, Khloe revealed: “I would go shopping with my sisters and the [sales assistants] would say, ‘Oh, we don’t stock your size here.’ It was mortifying. Just because you’re bigger or curvier, it doesn’t mean you don’t want to be stylish.”

Khloe also explained why she’s not a big fan of the term plus size, telling You magazine: “Why point out that someone is bigger than someone else? I’m a [British] size 8 to 10 now, and at my biggest I was a 16 to 18, but I never considered myself fat.

“I don’t mean you should be 400lb [28½st], eating bags of crisps and saying, ‘Oh, I’m just big,’ but you could be size 24, work out and be healthy.”

Hear, hear.

The Kardashian babe added that she's hoping to 'break down barriers' with her Good American jeans, saying: "We cut them to fit a fuller figure, rather than straight up and down. We decided we would not sell in a department store unless they took the collection in all sizes."

YAS, Khloe.

