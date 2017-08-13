Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About Being Body-Shamed At School: ‘Words Cut The Deepest’

Khloe also admitted she's not a fan of the term 'plus size'.

Rachel Pilcher
Sunday, August 13, 2017 - 13:09

Khloe Kardashian has revealed that she was once body-shamed by a teacher at school as she admits she’s not a fan of the term ‘plus size’.

The gorgeous Kardashian, who now has her own Good American denim line with Emma Grede, also opened up about not wearing jeans when she was younger because she felt ‘embarrassed’.

GET THE LATEST CELEB NEWS HERE:

Speaking about her experiences of body-shaming, Khloe told The Mail on Sunday’s You magazine that one teacher once made a comment in high school that she 'knew' was related to her size.

She explained: “My sisters and I went to a girls’ private school and when I started, aged 13, the teacher read out my name and said ‘Khloé Kardashian… Are you related to Kourtney and Kim?’ I said, ‘Yes, they’re my sisters.’ She said, ‘Are you sure?’ 

“She never said I was fat, but I knew she was referring to my size. Words are the best weapon we have; they cut the deepest and they last for ever.”

Jim Spellman/Getty

Not cool.

Opening up about how she used to feel while denim shopping when she was younger, Khloe revealed: “I would go shopping with my sisters and the [sales assistants] would say, ‘Oh, we don’t stock your size here.’ It was mortifying. Just because you’re bigger or curvier, it doesn’t mean you don’t want to be stylish.”

Khloe also explained why she’s not a big fan of the term plus size, telling You magazine: “Why point out that someone is bigger than someone else? I’m a [British] size 8 to 10 now, and at my biggest I was a 16 to 18, but I never considered myself fat. 

“I don’t mean you should be 400lb [28½st], eating bags of crisps and saying, ‘Oh, I’m just big,’ but you could be size 24, work out and be healthy.”

Hear, hear.

The Kardashian babe added that she's hoping to 'break down barriers' with her Good American jeans, saying: "We cut them to fit a fuller figure, rather than straight up and down. We decided we would not sell in a department store unless they took the collection in all sizes."

YAS, Khloe.

Get the lowdown on this year's Celebrity Big Brother housemates here:

Latest News

Rita Ora On Working With Ed Sheeran On New Music: ‘I Needed A Team Of People I Could Be Myself With’

Hairdresser Sends Important Message About Mental Health As She Shares Story Of Fixing A Teen With Depression’s Hair

Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Explains Why She Feels Like She’s ‘Got A New Lease Of Life’

Khloe Kardashian opens up about body-shaming

Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About Being Body-Shamed At School: ‘Words Cut The Deepest’

Holly Hagan shows off new hair in sexy selfie

Holly Hagan Is An Absolute Worldie In This Sexy Weekend Selfie

Judge Throws Out Radio DJ’s Case Against Taylor Swift In Groping Trial

Could Harry Styles perform on The X Factor?

Harry Styles To Perform On The X Factor As Simon Cowell Is 'Keen To Have Him In A Guest Slot'

Teen Mom UK 2: Check Out These Exciting Spoilers From Episode 4

Vicky Pattison has posted a really sweet message about her fiance John Noble

Vicky Pattison Opens Up About Wedding Plans And Reveals She’s Saying ‘No Strippers’ To John Noble

Paris Lees: Everything You Need to Know About Trans Dating

Kylie Jenner&#039;s reality show to be re-cut after it&#039;s called boring by fans

Kylie Jenner’s Show Life Of Kylie To Be Re-Cut After It’s Called Boring

Scott Disick&#039;s own reality show has been cancelled for being too boring

Scott Disick’s Reality TV Show Has Been Cancelled Before Actually Making It On To TV

Stephanie Davis has released a statement following Jeremy McConnell&#039;s sentencing

Stephanie Davis Releases Official Statement Following Jeremy McConnell’s Assault Sentencing

Trisha Pastas has walked out of Celebrity Big Brother despite being saved by the public vote

Trisha Paytas Quits The Celebrity Big Brother House After Being Saved From Eviction

Jemma Lucy Brands Paul Danan A ‘Snaky Rat’ After He And Sarah Harding Make Up

Celebrity Big Brother’s Jemma Lucy Brands Paul Danan A ‘Snaky Rat’ After He Makes Up With Sarah Harding

Chantelle Connelly shows off huge new tattoo on Instagram, but it&#039;s just been sprayed on

Geordie Shore’s Chantelle Connelly Transforms Her Look With Incredible Spray-On Tattoos

Vicky Pattison and off to boot camp in Wales for a week and she&#039;s giving up gin!

Vicky Pattison’s Giving Up Gin And Make Up For A Week On Boot Camp Holiday

Holly Hagan is &#039;definitely&#039; up for a Geordie Shore reunion

Holly Hagan Is ‘Definitely’ Up For A Proper Geordie Shore Reunion According to BFF Sophie Kasaei

Calvin Harris 2017

Calvin Harris, Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean Score This Week's UK Number 1 Single

Groove Armada

These Are Groove Armada's Dance Floor Weapons - Listen!

More From Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian opens up about body-shaming
Celebrity

Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About Being Body-Shamed At School: ‘Words Cut The Deepest’

Celebrity

Are Khloe Kardashian And Boyf Tristan Thompson Expecting Their First Child Together?

Celebrity

Khloe Kardashian Proudly Presents Kris Jenner’s Bikini Body: “Looking Like A Snack”

Khloe Kardashian's Surprise Birthday Party Looked Absolutely Unreal

Kourtney Kardashian Gets Slammed By Her Own Sister For Having 'No Game' When It Comes To Men

Khloe Kardashian looks totally different in new no make up selfie
Celebrity

Khloe Kardashian Looks Totally Different In No Make Up Selfie

Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian announced make up collab with a sexy photoshoot
Style

Kylie Jenner And Khloe Kardashian Announce Makeup Collaboration With Sexy Photoshoot

Style

The Kardashians’ Split From Longtime Stylist Monica Rose Just Got Interesting

Celebrity

Khloe Kardashian Expertly Shut Down A Fan Who Alluded That She Was Being Inappropriate With Scott Disick

Celebrity

Khloe Kardashian Has Gone IN On The Hollywood Stylists Who Refused To Dress Her At Her Biggest

Khloe Kardashian worried bout denim line failing and being seen as a failure
Celebrity

Khloe Kardashian stresses about going from “fat sister” to “failing sister”

Kim Kardashian is irritated by Khloe Kardashian&#039;s amazing new body
Celebrity

Kim Kardashian Is Irritated By How Hot Khloe Kardashian Is Now. We Think They Both Look Incred TBH

Trending Articles

Chantelle Connelly shows off huge new tattoo on Instagram, but it&#039;s just been sprayed on
Celebrity

Geordie Shore’s Chantelle Connelly Transforms Her Look With Incredible Spray-On Tattoos

TV Shows

New Ex On The Beach Hunk David Hawley Reveals X-Rated Sexy Secrets Following Jemma Lucy Romance - EXCLUSIVE

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Twin Sisters Che And Leonie McSorley Go Head-To-Head In A Savage Fight Over The New Ex Arrival

Holly Hagan shows off new hair in sexy selfie
Celebrity

Holly Hagan Is An Absolute Worldie In This Sexy Weekend Selfie

Holly Hagan is &#039;definitely&#039; up for a Geordie Shore reunion
Celebrity

Holly Hagan Is ‘Definitely’ Up For A Proper Geordie Shore Reunion According to BFF Sophie Kasaei

TV Shows

The Sexiest Spoilers From Ex On The Beach Series 7 Episode #9

Trisha Pastas has walked out of Celebrity Big Brother despite being saved by the public vote
Celebrity

Trisha Paytas Quits The Celebrity Big Brother House After Being Saved From Eviction

Stephanie Davis has released a statement following Jeremy McConnell&#039;s sentencing

Stephanie Davis Releases Official Statement Following Jeremy McConnell’s Assault Sentencing

Vicky Pattison has posted a really sweet message about her fiance John Noble
Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Opens Up About Wedding Plans And Reveals She’s Saying ‘No Strippers’ To John Noble

Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About The Shocking Extent Of Her Hair Loss

Kylie Jenner&#039;s reality show to be re-cut after it&#039;s called boring by fans
Celebrity

Kylie Jenner’s Show Life Of Kylie To Be Re-Cut After It’s Called Boring

Celebrity

Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Explains Why She Feels Like She’s ‘Got A New Lease Of Life’