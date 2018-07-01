Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About The Realities Of Parenthood For The First Time

Khloe Kardashian has opened up about what it’s really like becoming a first-time parent and has revealed that the whole thing is about exhausting as it is life-affirming.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star gave birth to her and Tristan Thompson’s daughter, True, back in April and has shared several cute images of the newborn on her Snapchat account.

Let's get checking out a bunch of Stormi Webster's cutest baby pictures to date...

The 34-year-old took has now taken to Twitter to document how her Saturday night’s have changed since giving birth: “Organized my closet a little, Now, I get most of the evening to myself. Bath tub and wine? Sounds like a perfect Saturday night to me!!!”

One fan responded with a few questions about what life is really like away from the cameras: “How are you coping? Is it harder than you expected or better? I’m so happy for your little family. True really is a blessing.”

Khloe replied: “Honestly it’s amazing! Of course it’s an adjustment but it’s so beautiful! Sometimes I don’t know what day it is or I don’t get a shower LOL but she is finally on a great sleep schedule so I get adult time which is awesome!”

As for when the world will finally be blessed with a picture of the next iconic Kardashian trio (True, Stormi, and Chicago) Khloe replied: “We had a cousin photo shoot TODAY!!!! It was the CUTEST.”

So, when are the pics dropping, Koko?