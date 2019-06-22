Khloé Kardashian Posts Cryptic Instagram Directed to Tristan Thompson: “I Was Willing to Fight For You”

Khloé Kardashian has spoken out as the cheating scandal between Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods begins play out on KUWTK.

The reality star has posted cryptic messages that fans believe are directed to her ex-boyfriend just days after Woods spoke out before the highly-anticipated episodes finally aired.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Khloé wrote: “I was willing to fight for you, for us, but you gave me every reason not to.”

To briefly recall the situation, Tristan allegedly kissed Jordyn - Khloé’s baby sister Kylie’s BFF, housemate and long-term Kardashian family friend - at a house party in February and it tore the family apart.

While it’s rumoured that Jordyn has reconnected with Kylie to some extent, the family’s relationship with Tristan is believed to be nonexistent.

Although Khloé and Tristan have now split, they do co-parent their daughter True. At the time of the scandal, Khloé made it clear that she was trying to work through the drama for their relationship and it seems he let her down.

Her latest statement about the situation reveal that her dedication to their new family was not matched by Thompson, which would explain why things eventually were called off.

Tristan has stayed silent about the whole situation and we may never know what he thinks really happened that night.

However it played out, we’re sure we’ll see it on TV...