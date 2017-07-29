Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Proudly Presents Kris Jenner’s Bikini Body: “Looking Like A Snack”

Move over Kim, Kylie, and literally everyone else.

Sunday, July 30, 2017 - 10:47

Most Kardashian-Jenner envy is usually aimed in the direction of Kylie Jenner getting two million Instagram likes on a picture of her feet, but Kris might just be ready to steal her Insta crown once and for all.

The 61-year-old matriach is the least likely of the gang to strip off to just her bikini, but Khloe Kardashian has taken it upon herself to share an image of her mum looking like the dictionary definition of a thousand fire emojis. 

See. 

Kris Jenner looking like a snack! 👀 I see you mommy! #6KidsAndBad!

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Fans went into minor meltdown over the image, commenting: "Her body tho!! 60 what????????? Gorg," "Those GENES are crazeee amazeeee!!!!!!" and "She looks ah-mazing!! total inspiration!!"

Not to mention the response to end all responses: "Daaaaaaammmmmmmnnnnn."

The Kardashian clan also came out the woodwork to offer their thoughts on the selfie, with Kim Kardashian writing: "Goals!!!! AF!!!!" while Kourtney added: "Issa mommy snack."

We have no idea what that means but we're assuming it's something overwhelmingly positive. Looking ace, Kris. 

Hoorah. Now get checking out a bunch of the cheekiest reality star belfies: 

