Khloe Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian Reacts To “Disrespectful” Typo On Throwback Family Christmas Card

"So rude!"

Friday, December 18, 2020 - 10:02

Khloé Kardashian has called out a “disrespectful” typo on an old Christmas card the Kardashian family sent out back in the early 90s.

The mistake came to light when an Instagram account called @90sanxiety shared the vintage shot on their profile. Fans soon spotted that Khloé’s name is written as “Kholé" in the image, with Khloé herself calling out the awkward error online.

Getty

Reposting the image on Instagram Stories, Khloé wrote: “Wait!! @90sanxiety just pointed out the typo in my name!!! So rude! The disrespect of it all lol."

Instagram/KhloeKardashian

The Kardashian-Jenner family have recently put an end to their Christmas card tradition. Their last joint effort took place in 2017 when they created twenty-five different cards to celebrate the holidays.

In 2019, a source told E! Online that it had become too challenging to coordinate their growing families for a photoshoot: "They all just wanted to highlight their families individually and truly haven't made the time to coordinate the card."

Instagram/KhloeKardashian

Earlier this month, Khloé announced that the family’s annual Christmas Eve party wouldn’t be taking place this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

She tweeted: "The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we’re not doing a Christmas Eve party this year. It’s the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 I believe. Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must."

Latest News

Khloé Kardashian Reacts To “Disrespectful” Typo On Throwback Family Christmas Card
Shawn Mendes Reveals How He And Camila Cabello Are Spending Christmas
Selena Gomez Wins An Award From Peta For Her Vegan Rare Beauty Makeup Collection
Get To Know - Holly Humberstone
Get To Know: Holly Humberstone
Addison Rae And Rachael Leigh Cook Recreate She’s All That Scene On TikTok
The Weeknd - Blinding Lights - Music Video
The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights' Was MTV’s Most Played Video Of 2020
Cardi B Surprises Offset With A Lamborghini In Celebration Of His 29th Birthday
Kylie Jenner Named Highest Paid Celebrity Of 2020 With Nearly $550 Million
Dixie D’Amelio Defends Herself After A Fan Doubted Her Feelings For Noah Beck
Shawn Mendes Opens Up About “Frustrating” Rumours Surrounding His Sexuality
Dove Cameron Confirms Her Split From Thomas Doherty After Four Years Together
Timothée Chalamet Transforms Into Harry Styles For His SNL Hosting Debut
The Kardashian-Jenner Family Have Signed A Multi-Year Content Deal With Hulu
Selena Gomez Reportedly 'Isn't Ready' To Be In A Relationship With Jimmy Butler
Charli D’Amelio Explains Why It’s “Detrimental” Having Relationships In The Public Eye
Lizzo Gets Candid About Experiencing Negative Thoughts: “They Happen To Everybody”
Get To Know - Finn Askew
Get To Know: Finn Askew
Kourtney Kardashian Confirms She’s Starring In He’s All That With Addison Rae
Charli D’Amelio Responds To Accusations She Buys Followers On TikTok
Saweetie Tells Us What She Wants For Christmas & Who Her Dream Musical Collab Is In Our Exclusive Q&A!

More From Khloe Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian Reacts To “Disrespectful” Typo On Throwback Family Christmas Card
The Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Party Is Cancelled For The First Time In 42 Years
Khloe Kardashian Reveals How The Family's Christmas Eve Party Will Change This Year
Did Kris Jenner Just Hint Khloé Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Are Having Another Baby?
Khloe Kardashian Jokes About Her ‘Weekly Face Transplant’ In Sassy Message
Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Threaten Legal Action After Paternity Claim
Khloe Kardashian Is Accused Of Being ‘Insensitive’ For A Toilet Paper Prank
Khloe Kardashian Discusses Her And Kylie Jenner’s Decision To Not Breastfeed
Kim Kardashian Invited Khloe Kardashian’s Ex Tristan Thompson To Dinner
Khloe Kardashian is reportedly back together with Tristan Thompson
Khloé Kardashian Is Reportedly Back With Tristan Thompson, For Real
Jordyn Woods Took A Lie Detector Test About The Tristan Thompson Scandal
Fans Think Khloe Kardashian Is Shading Tristan Thompson Again On Instagram

Trending Articles

Shawn Mendes Reveals How He And Camila Cabello Are Spending Christmas
Khloé Kardashian Reacts To “Disrespectful” Typo On Throwback Family Christmas Card
Charli D’Amelio Sets The Record Straight About A Fake “Leaked” Picture Online
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
TV Shows
Are You The One: What Happened To Our Fave Couples From The Show IRL?
18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Get To Know - Holly Humberstone
Get To Know: Holly Humberstone
Dixie D’Amelio Shuts Down Claims She And Noah Beck Crave Attention In Public
Selena Gomez Wins An Award From Peta For Her Vegan Rare Beauty Makeup Collection
The Weeknd - Blinding Lights - Music Video
The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights' Was MTV’s Most Played Video Of 2020