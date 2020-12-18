Khloé Kardashian Reacts To “Disrespectful” Typo On Throwback Family Christmas Card

Khloé Kardashian has called out a “disrespectful” typo on an old Christmas card the Kardashian family sent out back in the early 90s.

The mistake came to light when an Instagram account called @90sanxiety shared the vintage shot on their profile. Fans soon spotted that Khloé’s name is written as “Kholé" in the image, with Khloé herself calling out the awkward error online.

Getty

Reposting the image on Instagram Stories, Khloé wrote: “Wait!! @90sanxiety just pointed out the typo in my name!!! So rude! The disrespect of it all lol."

Instagram/KhloeKardashian

The Kardashian-Jenner family have recently put an end to their Christmas card tradition. Their last joint effort took place in 2017 when they created twenty-five different cards to celebrate the holidays.

In 2019, a source told E! Online that it had become too challenging to coordinate their growing families for a photoshoot: "They all just wanted to highlight their families individually and truly haven't made the time to coordinate the card."

Instagram/KhloeKardashian

Earlier this month, Khloé announced that the family’s annual Christmas Eve party wouldn’t be taking place this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we’re not doing a Christmas Eve party this year. It’s the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 🥺I believe. Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 7, 2020

She tweeted: "The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we’re not doing a Christmas Eve party this year. It’s the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 I believe. Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must."