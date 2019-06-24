Khloe Kardashian Recalls The Moment Tristan Thompson Threatened To Kill Himself



Khloe Kardashian has opened up about how desperate Tristan Thompson was to repair their relationship after it emerged that he’d kissed Jordyn Woods at a house party earlier this year.

In the first part of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians season finale, the mum-of-one explained that Kylie Jenner’s former BFF had previously made a habit of texting her whenever she saw Tristan out.

Getty

Recalling a phone conversation they had before the scandal broke out, Khloe said: “So Jordyn called me and said, ‘I was your watchdog last night.’ She was there to protect me and keep an eye out, so that’s why she stayed as late as she did.”

It soon became apparent that a kiss had happened between them, with Khloe telling E! viewers that the NBA player eventually decided to come clean about what went down.

Instagram

“He already knew what was up and there was nothing else he could do but confirm it. I got my questions answered. … Everyone left and Jordyn stayed. She was sitting on his lap on a chair, they were all over each other, they were handsy. They made out.

Getty Images

“He’s like, ‘I can’t stop thinking about you and what mess I have caused,’ ” she said. “He’s doing this to get a reaction out of me. Oh, so I’m just allowed to say ‘I’m going to kill myself’ at any time? That’s crazy.”

This comes as Kylie Jenner opened up about the state of her friendship with Jordyn: “It’s never going to be the same again,” she said of their connection. “At least for a while. If we decide, or I decide, to keep her in my life.”