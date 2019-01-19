Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Recreates One Of Kylie Jenner’s Most Iconic Instagram Posts

Everything about the snap is identical

Monday, May 20, 2019 - 09:54

Khloe Kardashian might have enough money to buy a million designer swimsuits but it turns out she’s not above hitting up little sister Kylie Jenner and asking to borrow her clothes.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is currently on holiday in Turks and Caicos with Kourtney Kardashian, BFF Malika Haqq, Stephanie Shepherd, and baby True. 

They're Sisters Not Saints.






A quick glimpse at their social-media proves they’re all having the best time, with Koko asking one of the gang to take a picture of her in a belted cow-print one piece that looks ~very~ familiar.

For anyone who doesn’t stalk the Kardashian-Jenner clan online, this swimsuit was first seen on 21-year-old Kylie back in January when she took a tropical beach break with Travis Scott and *coughs* Jordyn Woods.

If you're happy and you know clap your hands 👏🏼






Even their poses were the same, with one person commenting: “Didn’t Kylie also wear that swimsuit? You slay it too,” as another said: “Khloe this suit is fire!!! Looking gorg & I’m jelly you are on that beach right now!!!!”

This comes amid reports from TMZ that Jordyn Woods has now removed all her things from Kylie’s house after the pair have gone their separate ways following her cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson.

I never want to leave






The insider claims that the Life Of Kylie star was “super chill” about the situation and ensured that she was out of the house when her former friend stopped by and packed up the last of her belongings.

Let’s hope the next chapter is better for everyone involved.

