Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Responds To Accusations She Hooked Up With Scott Disick

It's a no from her

Tuesday, May 28, 2019 - 09:22

Khloe Kardashian has clapped back at reports she’s ever been romantically involved with Scott Disick.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had posted a picture in celebration of his recent birthday, with some fans suggesting that the pair of them have always had an underlying attraction to each other.

Happy birthday to my brother @letthelordbewithyou !!! I am so thankful to have such an incredible addition such as you to our family! We have come such a long way, you and I! I am so thankful for the person that you have grown into. I am thankful for every highs and lows because we have been through it all and we are closer than ever. I am proud to say that you are my brother and also one of my best friends! Have the best birthday Lord!! FOREVER the Lord and the Lady

Comments ranged from: "What is happening here? I sense chemistry" to "damn, why ya'll look so good together," as a third said they “refused” to believe the pair have “never shagged.”

Despite floods of people jumping to the wrong conclusion, Khloe threw her support behind two fans who spoke up in her defence. 

Instagram

One pointed out that her own heartbreak with Tristan Thompson means she would never inflict the same pain on sister Kourtney, who shares children Mason, Penelope, and Reign with Scott. 

“She wouldn’t react that way if she did the same thing to her SISTER by sleeping with the FATHER of her nieces/nephews. Stop trying to make something from nothing, please. It’s really disrespectful to everyone involved.”

Another said: “They don’t realise or forgot that this man has no mother, father, or siblings This is his SISTER the only family besides his children that he has. Just because two people are close don’t mean they have shagged before. Just childish.”

Instagram

Koko replied to the first comment with the kissing face emoji and the second with three pink hearts. In conclusion, it might be time to let this relationship theory drop.

 

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Miley Cyrus Reveals New EP Artwork For ‘She Is Coming’
Miley Cyrus Has Had Her Say On The Feud Between Cardi B And Nicki Minaj
MTV PUSH Live at Tape London - Call Me Loop
Watch Call Me Loop’s MTV PUSH Live Performance Of 'Drama' Live At Tape London
Khloe Kardashian Responds To Accusations She Hooked Up With Scott Disick
Taylor Swift Had The Perfect Response When Asked About Her Pregnancy Plans
People Are Losing It Over Holly Hagan’s Caption On This Geordie Shore Reunion
James Charles attends Met Gala and Billboard Music Awards in 2019
James Charles Cancels Controversial Sisters Tour Following Tati Westbrook Drama
Chloe Ferry shows off bikini body in Ibiza post-break up with Sam Gowland as she parties with Geordie Shore cast
Chloe Ferry Flaunts Incredible Break-Up Bod As the Geordie Shore Cast Reunite In Ibiza
Lewis Capaldi Scores The Fastest Selling Album Of 2019 So Far
New Music Round-up: Ed Sheeran, 5 Seconds of Summer, Jess Glynne And More
Zara Larsson Apologises To James Charles For Wading Into YouTube Drama
Khloe Kardashian’s Fans Are Mad That She’s Still Promoting Weight Loss Shakes
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Provides Picture Proof Her Baby Already Looks Exactly Like Casey Johnson
Get To Know: Georgia
Ed Sheeran Announces Next Collaboration And The Release Date For His ‘No.6 Collaborations Project’
Kendall Jenner Has Reportedly Split From Boyfriend Ben Simmons For This Reason
James Charles Responds To Claims Kylie Jenner Unfollowed Him On Instagram
Khloe Kardashian Debuts Pink Hair At The Launch Of Kylie Jenner’s Skincare Line
Justin Bieber Is Launching A Deodorant And Here’s What Makes It Special

More From Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Responds To Accusations She Hooked Up With Scott Disick
Khloe Kardashian’s Fans Are Mad That She’s Still Promoting Weight Loss Shakes
Khloe Kardashian Recreates One Of Kylie Jenner’s Most Iconic Instagram Posts
Khloe Kardashian Gets Brutally Honest About Co-Parenting With Tristan Thompson
Lamar Odom Reveals That Cheating On Khloe Kardashian ‘Still Bothers Him’
Khloe Kardashian Gave An Awkward Toast To Jordyn Woods In KUWTK Clip
Is This The Savage Reason Khloe Kardashian Wasn’t Invited To The Met Gala?
Did Kourtney Kardashian Just Hint Khloe And Tristan Thompson Might Reunite?
Kim Kardashian sharing photos and videos from Kourtney Kardashian&#039;s 40th birthday party on Instagram Stories, with Sia, Robin Thicke, Kanye West, Quavo and more
Kourtney Kardashian Had the Most Iconic 40th Birthday Party Of All Time
Kim Kardashian Recalls The Time She And Khloe Stole A Pair Of Dior Sunglasses
Khloe Kardashian Is Reportedly Considering Dating Following Tristan Thompson Split
Khloe Kardashian Is Considering Undergoing This Surgical Procedure In The Future

Trending Articles

People Are Losing It Over Holly Hagan’s Caption On This Geordie Shore Reunion
Chloe Ferry shows off bikini body in Ibiza post-break up with Sam Gowland as she parties with Geordie Shore cast
Chloe Ferry Flaunts Incredible Break-Up Bod As the Geordie Shore Cast Reunite In Ibiza
Iggy Azalea 'Nude Pictures' Leaked
Khloe Kardashian Responds To Accusations She Hooked Up With Scott Disick
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Miley Cyrus Has Had Her Say On The Feud Between Cardi B And Nicki Minaj
Taylor Swift Had The Perfect Response When Asked About Her Pregnancy Plans
Celebrity
21 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Jay Alvarrez
Miley Cyrus Reveals New EP Artwork For ‘She Is Coming’
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers Unveils New White Tattoos
Aaron Chalmers Finally Unveils White Tattoos Over Black Ink Following Months Of Abuse
MTV PUSH Live at Tape London - Call Me Loop
Watch Call Me Loop’s MTV PUSH Live Performance Of 'Drama' Live At Tape London