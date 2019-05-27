Khloe Kardashian Responds To Accusations She Hooked Up With Scott Disick

Khloe Kardashian has clapped back at reports she’s ever been romantically involved with Scott Disick.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had posted a picture in celebration of his recent birthday, with some fans suggesting that the pair of them have always had an underlying attraction to each other.

Comments ranged from: "What is happening here? I sense chemistry" to "damn, why ya'll look so good together," as a third said they “refused” to believe the pair have “never shagged.”

Despite floods of people jumping to the wrong conclusion, Khloe threw her support behind two fans who spoke up in her defence.

One pointed out that her own heartbreak with Tristan Thompson means she would never inflict the same pain on sister Kourtney, who shares children Mason, Penelope, and Reign with Scott.

“She wouldn’t react that way if she did the same thing to her SISTER by sleeping with the FATHER of her nieces/nephews. Stop trying to make something from nothing, please. It’s really disrespectful to everyone involved.”

Another said: “They don’t realise or forgot that this man has no mother, father, or siblings This is his SISTER the only family besides his children that he has. Just because two people are close don’t mean they have shagged before. Just childish.”

Koko replied to the first comment with the kissing face emoji and the second with three pink hearts. In conclusion, it might be time to let this relationship theory drop.