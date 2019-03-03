Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Retracts Blaming Jordyn Woods For Tristan Thompson Split

She's had a change of heart...

Sunday, March 3, 2019 - 11:11

Khloe Kardashian has taken back her comment about Jordyn Woods causing the breakdown of her family unit and has now placed the blame entirely on ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had previously blasted the Red Table Talk that saw the 21-year-old insisting that she hadn’t slept with Tristan at a recent house party and that ~he~ had been the one to initiate a kiss. 

Getty Images

“Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!” she wrote.

But it sounds like Khloe has since had a change of heart, writing that she commented on the situation prematurely and has now had time to properly think about what was said.  

“This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time.

“What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault.

She added: “I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True.”

