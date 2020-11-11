Khloe Kardashian Reveals How The Family's Christmas Eve Party Will Change This Year

Khloe Kardashian has opened up about how the Kardashian-Jenner gang will adapt their annual Christmas Eve party due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When a fan asked if the party would be cancelled this year, Khloe tweeted that the celebrations are still set to go ahead: "I think it will have to be way smaller obviously. And I’m totally fine with that! But we’re definitely celebrating Christmas!"

The gang are currently thinking of ways to ensure that guests stay safe, with Khloe adding: "It will just have to be small and safe. Maybe do rapid testing before. We have to think of what is safest.”

The bash is usually held at Kris Jenner’s mansion, but the family broke tradition in 2018 when Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West decided to host instead. Last year, the festivities took place at Kourtney Kardashian’s house.

A long list of friends and family members are usually invited to the event, with some fans saying the Kardashians should cancel the party altogether this year.

One person tweeted: “Maybe not throwing multiple parties during a global pandemic is the safest and you’re too out of touch to realize? Just me? K”

Kris has previously spoken up in defence of her daughters after they were criticised for socialising too much. She told Andy Cohen: “We are really responsible, and we make sure that everyone in our family and our closest friends are tested religiously.”

