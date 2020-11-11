Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Reveals How The Family's Christmas Eve Party Will Change This Year

The coronavirus pandemic has altered their plans

Wednesday, November 11, 2020 - 10:11

Khloe Kardashian has opened up about how the Kardashian-Jenner gang will adapt their annual Christmas Eve party due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When a fan asked if the party would be cancelled this year, Khloe tweeted that the celebrations are still set to go ahead: "I think it will have to be way smaller obviously. And I’m totally fine with that! But we’re definitely celebrating Christmas!"

Twitter/KhloeKardashian

The gang are currently thinking of ways to ensure that guests stay safe, with Khloe adding: "It will just have to be small and safe. Maybe do rapid testing before. We have to think of what is safest.”

The bash is usually held at Kris Jenner’s mansion, but the family broke tradition in 2018 when Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West decided to host instead. Last year, the festivities took place at Kourtney Kardashian’s house.

Instagram/KhloeKardashian

A long list of friends and family members are usually invited to the event, with some fans saying the Kardashians should cancel the party altogether this year. 

One person tweeted: “Maybe not throwing multiple parties during a global pandemic is the safest and you’re too out of touch to realize? Just me? K”

Instagram @khloekardashian

Kris has previously spoken up in defence of her daughters after they were criticised for socialising too much. She told Andy Cohen: “We are really responsible, and we make sure that everyone in our family and our closest friends are tested religiously.”

Do you think the Kardashians are right to continue with the event?

Latest News

Khloe Kardashian Reveals How The Family's Christmas Eve Party Will Change This Year
Zendaya And Timothée Chalamet Open Up About Their Secret Hotel Dance Parties
Love Island’s Yewande Biala Claims She Was Almost ‘Kidnapped’ On A Tinder Date
Doja Cat performs at the 2020 MTV EMA
2020 EMAs | Watch The Performances!
BTS at the 2020 MTV EMA
2020 MTV EMA Winners List - BTS, Little Mix & Lady Gaga Win Big
Little Mix Host The 2020 MTV EMA
2020 EMAs | Everything You Need To Know: Nominees, Hosts, Performers & How To Watch
MTV Rocks Chart
The MTV Rocks Chart Wants YOU!
Hailey Bieber Pens A Statement Denying Rumours She And Justin Are Expecting A Baby
Internet Money&#039;s Taz Taylor &amp; Nick Mira
Get To Know: Internet Money
Addison Rae Had To Lick This Body Part On Bryce Hall In A Game Of Spin The Bottle
Kylie Jenner’s First Ever Instagram Post Resurfaces In Throwback TikTok Video
How Kylie Jenner Reportedly Feels About BFF Stassie Karanikolaou Dating Noah Centineo
Teen Mom UK Presents Nappy Days with Mia Boardman
Kris Jenner Defends Kendall’s Lavish 25th Birthday Party Amid Coronavirus Concerns
Cardi B ‘Calls Off Her Divorce From Offset’ Two Months After Announcing Their Split
Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Respond To Keemstar Branding Them “High School Dropouts”
Kim Kardashian Accused Of Photoshop Fail As Fans Spot ‘Missing Body Part’
Marnie's Home Truths: The Marnie Simpson Podcast
Get To Know Knucks
Get To Know: Knucks
MTV's Catfish UK Is Casting Now!

More From Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Reveals How The Family's Christmas Eve Party Will Change This Year
Did Kris Jenner Just Hint Khloé Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Are Having Another Baby?
Khloe Kardashian Jokes About Her ‘Weekly Face Transplant’ In Sassy Message
Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Threaten Legal Action After Paternity Claim
Khloe Kardashian Is Accused Of Being ‘Insensitive’ For A Toilet Paper Prank
Khloe Kardashian Discusses Her And Kylie Jenner’s Decision To Not Breastfeed
Kim Kardashian Invited Khloe Kardashian’s Ex Tristan Thompson To Dinner
Khloe Kardashian is reportedly back together with Tristan Thompson
Khloé Kardashian Is Reportedly Back With Tristan Thompson, For Real
Jordyn Woods Took A Lie Detector Test About The Tristan Thompson Scandal
Fans Think Khloe Kardashian Is Shading Tristan Thompson Again On Instagram
Khloe Kardashian on Instagram in June 2019
Khloe Kardashian Says She’s ‘Proud’ Of Her and Tristan’s Relationship
Kendall Jenner Just Shut Down Khloe Kardashian’s Claim That They Look Like Twins

Trending Articles

Khloe Kardashian Reveals How The Family's Christmas Eve Party Will Change This Year
MTV's Catfish UK Is Casting Now!
BTS at the 2020 MTV EMA
2020 MTV EMA Winners List - BTS, Little Mix & Lady Gaga Win Big
Zendaya And Timothée Chalamet Open Up About Their Secret Hotel Dance Parties
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Little Mix Host The 2020 MTV EMA
2020 EMAs | Everything You Need To Know: Nominees, Hosts, Performers & How To Watch
Doja Cat performs at the 2020 MTV EMA
2020 EMAs | Watch The Performances!
Love Island’s Yewande Biala Claims She Was Almost ‘Kidnapped’ On A Tinder Date