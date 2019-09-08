Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Reveals She’s Fully Over The Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

It's like water off her wings

Sunday, September 8, 2019 - 10:17

Khloe Kardashian has opened up about the drama that went down earlier this year when Jordyn Woods was spotted kissing Tristan Thompson at a house party back in February.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians was heartbroken over the end of their relationship and had taken to social-media in the days and weeks following the incident to put both individuals on blast.

In a recent interview with Ryan Seacrest, the 35-year-old has now revealed that she’s in a totally different headspace regarding the scandal. When asked how she felt when Jordyn wanted to write her an apology letter, Khloe had the following response.

“I know everybody makes mistakes, I think it's how you handle it and I think apologies need to be as loud as your disrespect was or to me it's not sincere. I'm forgiving. I'm forgiven. 

“I'm not someone who holds a grudge. If I do that it's only going to affect me...that chapter is closed for me. I want all of us to move on and to be happy, successful people. I just want everyone to just be better people with each day. 

She added: “That's genuinely how I feel. You know, that's really it."

Khloe later said that she’s decided to “laugh” at the situations in life she has no control over, because the only other alternative is to curl up in a ball and cry.

“Things have to happen to me for me to become a better person as well, and if we can’t laugh at it, what in the hell am I going to do… you have to laugh and still move on with life and know that everything is going to be okay."

Well said. 

