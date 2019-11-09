Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Says She’s ‘Proud’ Of Her and Tristan’s Relationship

The reality star has revealed the truth about her and ex Tristan's co-parenting status...

Saturday, November 9, 2019 - 07:59

Khloe Kardashian has opened up to her fans about the development of her and baby daddy Tristan Thompson’s relationship.

The former couple has been closely followed since splitting at the beginning of this year, as we have watched them attempt to stay civil for the sake of their daughter True.

Instagram @khloekardashian

While Khloe made no secret that she wishes to co-parent successfully in a similar way to her older sister Kourtney and Scott Disick, it did not happen immediately after Tristan continuously tried to make things romantic again.

Now, however, it appears that they have came to a mutual understanding of their relationship as Khloe shared a sentimental gift she received from Tristan.

Instagram @khloekardashian

Showing a wall of balloons that reads ‘PINK DIAMOND’ on her Instagram Stories, she said “Today was the launch of my Pink Diamond collection with KKW Fragrance and I got these balloons sent to me.”

“They’re from baby True and Tristan, and I really appreciate the love and the thoughtfulness. I’m really proud of the co-parenting place we are in.”

Instagram @khloekardashian

The final comment clarifies any confusion that could have been caused by the post, as she is making it known that their relationship is platonic.

However, it’s lovely to see that their relationship is in a better place overall compared to the start of 2019 where they can support baby True and one another.

See, kids, miracles can happen!

Khloe Kardashian on Instagram in June 2019
