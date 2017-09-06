Khloe Kardashian Showcases A Set Of Literally Incredible Abs In Workout Selfie

Khloe Kardashian has posted the kind of workout image that is making us regret the fact that we've spent an entire lifetime avoiding physical movement. And those abs are so pronounced we could probably grate an entire block of cheese on them.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has gone through something of a body transformation recently, and has now decided to put all that hard work on display to her 70 million Instagram followers.

Both she and 26-year-old boyfriend Tristan Thompson have been all about the gym hype at the moment. For anyone who'd like to see his abs, we've kindly added the torso of the Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player below. Pretty solid.

This comes as Khloe added another shot of herself in gymwear on her Instagram page with the caption: "❣️I Love Myself A Mirror Selfie❣️"

Honestly, if we could borrow even one of Khloe's rockhard abs for the occasion, we would equally be all over those mirror selfies. Looking fab, Khlo.





