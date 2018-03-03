Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Her Eight Month Baby Bump In A Gorgeous Pink Outfit In Japan

In case you missed it because you’ve been too busy scrolling through approximately a thousand snow angel images whilst cuddling under a blanket clutching a hot chocolate (same), Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian have been all over social media this week, sharing photos of their seriously fun trip to Japan.

Not that we’re jealous.

Now, in her latest snap, Khloe has shown off her eight-month baby bump in a gorge pink outfit while exploring the bamboo forest with Kourtney.

Teaming her pink and white dress with white trainers and a fluffy pink coat while sister Kourtney rocks a matchy-matchy double denim dream, Khloe simply captioned her Instagram: “Bamboo forest with my (panda).”

Sharing more photos of her OOTD, Khloe wrote: “Kyoto Khloe,” followed by “8 month bump.”

CUTE.

The Kardashian sister was recently forced to defend herself against critics who, for some unknown reason, had something to say about her holding her bump in pictures.

Hitting back on Twitter, Khloe wrote: “People are very opinionated about my bump. I choose to cradle my bump because it’s MINE. I’ve waited for this VERY short moment for YEARS. I have only months to enjoy this phase in my life, so I will touch my bump and love my bump as often as I choose. Mommy loves you baby!”

You tell 'em, Khloe.

The soon to be mum also responded to fans concerned about her travelling to Japan at this stage in her pregnancy, telling them: “I’m allowed to travel according to my dr. Of course, before our flight, I took all precautions and got my body checked from my dr and I’m completely healthy. I wouldn’t put my baby at risk in any way.”

YAS.

