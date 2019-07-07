Khloe Kardashian Slams Claims She's “Materialistic” After Buying True A Mini Bentley

Khloe Kardashian has slammed claims that the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan are too focused on materialistic possessions after a fan took issue with the way she spends her money.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had posted a video of a mini Bentley she’d purchased for one-year-old daughter True Thompson, with one internet user saying it’s just another example of her “excessive spending.”

“Great, another Kardashian in a Bentley. You guys are so oblivious to how your excessive spending looks to the outside world. I really loved your family’s story and now just can’t bare to watch as you spend all this money on worthless materialism. It’s so sad.”

Khloe saw the initial comment and pointed out that the car isn't the real thing: “No reason to get sad over a baby in a toy car. Either way, I’m sorry that you feel that way and have a great weekend. Focus on things that make you happy! Smile!”

Instagram

Instagram

The original commenter said that his message was “just something to be thinking about. You have so much influence and know you’ve had a positive impact on so many,” before adding that he also has a lot to personally improve on.

The mum-of-one thanked him for the second response and said that she’ll be spoiling her daughter with love above anything else: “She will also be raised with values, responsibilities, chores, respect, self love…”

Instagram

Before adding: “We all work hard and we are able to spend our money in the way we choose. I hope that’s what comes across to the ‘outside world,’ to lead with love above anything else.”

Preach.