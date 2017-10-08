Khloe Kardashian Talks Body Confidence But Refuses To Talk Baby Bumps At First Personal Appearance Since Pregnancy Rumours Started

Khloe Kardashian is staying very tight lipped over her rumoured pregnancy as a swirl of speculation surrounds her.

Rumours are rife that the 33-year-old babe is expecting her first ever baby with her 26-year-old boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Jim Spellman/Getty

On Saturday, Khloe made her first public appearance since the reports began to emerge - showing up at a store event in Los Angeles where she gave a speech.

However the reality star was staying silent on the speculation of pregnancy - but did help fuel the rumours after explaining she loves her body no matter what size she is.

"My weight fluctuates all the time and I love that at any size I feel comfortable,” she told People.

Copyright [Getty]

"When I was bigger and wore bigger clothes I looked even bigger. I love embracing my curves no matter what size I am,” she added.

While it is yet to be confirmed if Khloe is indeed pregnant, speculation also continues if her youngest sister Kylie Jenner is pregnant, and big sister Kim is believed to be expecting her third baby via a surrogate.

WATCH! Kim Kardashian: Uncovered