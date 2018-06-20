Khloe Kardashian ‘To Address Tristan Thompson Cheating Drama’ On KUWTK

Khloe Kardashian might’ve given the world the silent treatment when it comes to her recent relationship drama but an insider close to the Kardashian-Jenner family has claimed that fans will soon have a direct insight into the situation.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians is apparently all set to spill the beans about Tristan Thompson’s infidelity on the E! series – with a source revealing that she has the final say over what clips makes it to screen.

“It will definitely be brought up, but they don’t know how much," an insider told Us Weekly. "They can film hours about it, but in the end, Khloé is one of the executive producers and will have final say on what actually makes air.”

According to the same reports, the Cleveland Cavaliers player won’t be featuring on the series and isn’t 100% convinced that the gang should be dragging their personal drama through the show.

Instagram/KhloeKardashian

“He doesn’t understand why it has to be addressed, but Khloé has said if it’s not dealt with on the show, questions will continue to linger,” a second source continued.

“No one has heard from Khloé directly about what she felt or what she has gone through, and she pointed out to Tristan that she won’t do anything to hurt him by briefly discussing the cheating. She has moved on from it.”

Instagram/KhloeKardashian

The insider has insisted that the reference to his cheating “won’t be a huge storyline,” although we’re pretty sure most KUWTK fans won't be seeing it as something casual. Yikes.