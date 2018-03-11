Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian's Baby Shower Is About As Elaborate As You'd Expect

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star officially went all out.

Sunday, March 11, 2018 - 10:59
Khloe Kardashian was never going to invite a few close friends round for dinner and scroll through the best rom-coms on Netflix, but her baby shower is probably even more dramatic than we were all expecting.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star only revealed on Sunday's episode of the E! series that she was expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Let's get checking out Sophie Kasaei, Olivia Buckland, and Lateysha Grace talking all things relationships...

And structuring her entire theme around the colour pink, Khloe sent invitations to friends and family including Kris Jenner, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, and Real Housewives star Kyle Richards. 

The event was held at Hotel Bel Air in Beverly Hills, and images from social-media showed that the 32-year-old wasn't exactly aiming for a low-key celebration. 

Had the most unbelievable baby shower - we felt so much love! #ad So grateful to be surrounded by a beautiful support system. And special thank you to @Amazon for helping me bring it all together! More pictures to come! 💗 #AllOnAmazon #AmazonBabyRegistry

Pretty much everything in the entire room was pink; including the plates, animal figurines, outfit choices, and flower displays. Oh, and there was even a giant neon sign reading: "Baby Thompson" that apparently came from the hand of Kris Jenner herself. 

Instagram

New mum Kylie Jenner also took to social-media to reveal she "couldn't wait" to meet her niece and provided the world with another zoomed-in shot of Khloe's bejewelled baby bump.

Snapchat/KylieJenner

Even though most people assumed Khlo was pregnant with a boy, she recently revealed that she's thrilled to be having what will be the third Kardashian-Jenner baby girl of the year.

"I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!! God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess," she said.

WATCH: Sophie Kasaei, Olivia Buckland, and Lateysha Grace in Episode Two of That's What She Said... 

Latest News

Gaz Beadle Had Some Cute Words For Emma McVey On Her First Mother's Day
Ferne McCann Breaks Her Silence About Confronting Ex Arthur Collins In Prison
Khloe Kardashian's Baby Shower Is About As Elaborate As You'd Expect
Katy Perry leaves ABC&#039;s &#039;Good Morning America&#039; in Times Square on October 4, 2017 in New York City
A Nun Involved In A Property Dispute With Katy Perry Collapses And Dies In Court
From Kris Jenner To Kim Kardashian: 8 Unforgivable Mistakes Celebrities Made On Social-Media
From Jennifer Garner To Nicole Kidman: 8 Times Celebrities Unexpectedly Became Memes
Kim Kardashian Has An Explanation For Why She Sent Perfume To Her Haters
Sophie Kasaei And Holly Hagan Are The Ultimate BFFs In Matching Fishnet Tights
Cheryl and Liam at the BRITs
Liam Payne Had The Best Response To Rumours He's Jealous Of Cheryl And Tom Hardy
Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Just Got Each Other's Names Inked Onto Their Skin
Little Mix
Little Mix Break 20 Year Long Spice Girls UK Chart Record
Celebrity Big Brother's Andrew Brady Has Been Accused Of Cheating On Caroline Flack
From Sophie Kasaei To Kim Kardashian: 9 Times Reality Stars Shared Shockingly Intimate Moments Of Their LIves
New Music Round-Up: Years & Years, Lily Allen, Demi Lovato
Selena Gomez 'Nearly Died' From Kidney Surgery Complications
MNEK
MNEK Wows In Stunning 'Tongue' Music Video
Could Kem Cetinay Return To The Villa For Love Island 2018?
Halo Eyebrows Are A Thing Now And We Have Plenty Of Thoughts
Charlotte Crosby’s Got An Important Life Lesson To Share And It’s Got Us Feeling Inspired – EXCLUSIVE
Jennifer Lawrence Hasn't Had Sex In A Seriously Long Time And This Is Why

More From Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian's Baby Shower Is About As Elaborate As You'd Expect
Khloe Kardashian Just Announced She’s Having A Baby Girl
From Chrissy Teigen To Sophie Kasaei: 10 Sassiest Celebrity Reactions To Fake News
Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Her Eight Month Baby Bump In A Gorgeous Pink Outfit In Japan
Khloe Kardashian admits she&#039;s nervous and anxious about the new year
Khloe Kardashian Is Done With People Criticising Her Baby Bump Pictures
Khloe Kardashian Says She'll Eat Her Placenta And Reveals Reason Behind Her Immense Pain In Pregnancy
From Khloe Kardashian &amp; Lamar Odom To Katy Perry &amp; Russell Brand: Celebs Who Got Married Super Fast 
From Khloe Kardashian & Lamar Odom To Katy Perry & Russell Brand: Celebs Who Got Married Super Fast 
Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About Pregnancy Complications: 'I Can't Walk'
From Khloe Kardashian To Tom Daley: All The Celebrities Expecting Babies In 2018 
From Khloe Kardashian To Tom Daley: All The Celebrities Expecting Babies In 2018 
How To Instagram Like The Kardashian-Jenner Family Without Being Rich
Khloe Kardashian Reveals The Exact Moment She Knew Tristan Thompson Was 'The One'
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Her Insecurities About Being Compared To Sisters Kim And Kourtney

Trending Articles

From Amber Rose To Fergie: Celebs With Seriously Shocking Pasts
From Rihanna To Sophie Kasaei: Celebs' Kinkiest Confessions Ever
Jennifer Lawrence Hasn't Had Sex In A Seriously Long Time And This Is Why
Cheryl and Liam at the BRITs
Liam Payne Had The Best Response To Rumours He's Jealous Of Cheryl And Tom Hardy
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Straddles A Completely Naked Casey Johnson
Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Just Got Each Other's Names Inked Onto Their Skin
From Jennifer Garner To Nicole Kidman: 8 Times Celebrities Unexpectedly Became Memes
Kim Kardashian posing in an industrial kitchen
Kim Kardashian Gets Rinsed For Sexy New Picture
Sophie Kasaei And Holly Hagan Are The Ultimate BFFs In Matching Fishnet Tights
From Kris Jenner To Kim Kardashian: 8 Unforgivable Mistakes Celebrities Made On Social-Media
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Just Threw Major Shade At TOWIE's Pete Wicks
Geordie Shore Finale Spoiler Video: Sam Gowland Has A Big Question To Ask Chloe Ferry As The Pair Share A Romantic Last Night Date