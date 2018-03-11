Khloe Kardashian's Baby Shower Is About As Elaborate As You'd Expect

Khloe Kardashian was never going to invite a few close friends round for dinner and scroll through the best rom-coms on Netflix, but her baby shower is probably even more dramatic than we were all expecting.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star only revealed on Sunday's episode of the E! series that she was expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

And structuring her entire theme around the colour pink, Khloe sent invitations to friends and family including Kris Jenner, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, and Real Housewives star Kyle Richards.

The event was held at Hotel Bel Air in Beverly Hills, and images from social-media showed that the 32-year-old wasn't exactly aiming for a low-key celebration.

Pretty much everything in the entire room was pink; including the plates, animal figurines, outfit choices, and flower displays. Oh, and there was even a giant neon sign reading: "Baby Thompson" that apparently came from the hand of Kris Jenner herself.

New mum Kylie Jenner also took to social-media to reveal she "couldn't wait" to meet her niece and provided the world with another zoomed-in shot of Khloe's bejewelled baby bump.

Even though most people assumed Khlo was pregnant with a boy, she recently revealed that she's thrilled to be having what will be the third Kardashian-Jenner baby girl of the year.

"I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!! God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess," she said.

