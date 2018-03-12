Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Gets Slated For Releasing A Guide To Looking 'Thin AF' In Your Pics

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star faced criticism for promoting an unhealthy mentality.

Rachel Davies-Day
Monday, March 12, 2018 - 09:42

Over the weekend Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian took to her app to share a guide to looking 'thin AF' in pictures, and unsurprisingly it was met with a whole heap of criticism.

The post featured 'hacks' for looking slim, and the star promoted it on Twitter, writing: "I got you boos!"

Take a look at the latest update from MTV News...

"Dolls, you know I've never met a filter I didn't like and I don't hate on Photoshop, but there are even more stealth ways to look like you have a sick bod in pics," wrote Khloe in the post.

It's no shock that plenty of fans called the pregnant reality star out for promoting an unhealthy mentality when it comes to body image.

"This is so problematic. Influencers like you should be promoting people loving themselves instead of trying to change their appearance for photos. I expected better," wrote one fan.

Another added: "Why don’t you try and use your platform to encourage people to be themselves? I don’t agree with “5 hacks to look thin AF in pics” everyone is beautiful in their own way. people don’t need to look thin just for Instagram. I really like you as a person Khloé but don’t like this,"

Someone else simply wrote: "How about hacks to loving yourself as you are?" Amen to that.

The Good Place star, Jameela Jamil jumped in, urging her followers to: "Unfollow ANYONE who stirs low self-esteem in you. Make Instagram a safe space for yourself rather than a trap of pointless poison."

The star is yet to respond to the controversy, but the post is particularly confusing given that the campaign for Khloe's clothing line, Good American, is all about embracing bodies of all shapes and sizes.

Not cool Khloe!

Now get checking out Sophie Kasaei, Lateysha Grace and Olivia Buckland chatting about all things relationships in 'That's What She Said'...

Latest News

Geordie Shore's Vicky Pattison And John Noble After A Wild Night Of Shots And No Sleep Are Everything
Beyoncé &amp; JAY-Z
Beyoncé and JAY-Z Confirm International On the Run II Tour
Kylie Jenner Just Answered Every Single Question You Might Have About Her Pregnancy
Little Mix for tmrw magazine
Little Mix, Louis Tomlinson and BTS Win Major iHeart Radio Music Awards
OMG A Gossip Girl Fave Has Just Been Cast In The Pretty Little Liars Spin-Off
Chloe Ferry and Sophie Kasaei taken to hospital
Graphic Content Warning: Badly Injured Geordie Shore Stars Chloe Ferry And Sophie Kasaei Taken To Hospital For Treatment
Olivia Attwood isn&#039;t sure what the situation is with Chris Hughes
Love Island's Chris Hughes Just Sent Ex Olivia Attwood The Most Confusing Mother's Day Message
Vicky Pattison gives her advice on weightless and happiness
Vicky Pattison Has Admitted She’s Ready To Be A Mum After Leaving I’m A Celeb Australia
Taylor Swift fans defend her comments about 2017 being a good year
Taylor Swift Shines In Brilliant 'Delicate' Music Video
ZAYN
ZAYN Rush Releases 'Don’t Matter' Remix With August Alsina After Leak
Camila Cabello &amp; Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Has The Cutest Nickname For Camila Cabello And We’re Officially Dead
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner's $1Million Handbag Room Will Leave You Speechless
Khloe Kardashian Gets Slated For Releasing A Guide To Looking 'Thin AF' In Your Pics
Gaz Beadle Had Some Cute Words For Emma McVey On Her First Mother's Day
Ferne McCann Breaks Her Silence About Confronting Ex Arthur Collins In Prison
Khloe Kardashian's Baby Shower Is About As Elaborate As You'd Expect
Katy Perry leaves ABC&#039;s &#039;Good Morning America&#039; in Times Square on October 4, 2017 in New York City
A Nun Involved In A Property Dispute With Katy Perry Collapses And Dies In Court
From Kris Jenner To Kim Kardashian: 8 Unforgivable Mistakes Celebrities Made On Social-Media
From Jennifer Garner To Nicole Kidman: 8 Times Celebrities Unexpectedly Became Memes
Kim Kardashian Has An Explanation For Why She Sent Perfume To Her Haters

More From Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Gets Slated For Releasing A Guide To Looking 'Thin AF' In Your Pics
Khloe Kardashian's Baby Shower Is About As Elaborate As You'd Expect
Khloe Kardashian Just Announced She’s Having A Baby Girl
From Chrissy Teigen To Sophie Kasaei: 10 Sassiest Celebrity Reactions To Fake News
Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Her Eight Month Baby Bump In A Gorgeous Pink Outfit In Japan
Khloe Kardashian admits she&#039;s nervous and anxious about the new year
Khloe Kardashian Is Done With People Criticising Her Baby Bump Pictures
Khloe Kardashian Says She'll Eat Her Placenta And Reveals Reason Behind Her Immense Pain In Pregnancy
From Khloe Kardashian &amp; Lamar Odom To Katy Perry &amp; Russell Brand: Celebs Who Got Married Super Fast 
From Khloe Kardashian & Lamar Odom To Katy Perry & Russell Brand: Celebs Who Got Married Super Fast 
Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About Pregnancy Complications: 'I Can't Walk'
From Khloe Kardashian To Tom Daley: All The Celebrities Expecting Babies In 2018 
From Khloe Kardashian To Tom Daley: All The Celebrities Expecting Babies In 2018 
How To Instagram Like The Kardashian-Jenner Family Without Being Rich
Khloe Kardashian Reveals The Exact Moment She Knew Tristan Thompson Was 'The One'

Trending Articles

From Rihanna To Sophie Kasaei: Celebs' Kinkiest Confessions Ever
From Amber Rose To Fergie: Celebs With Seriously Shocking Pasts
Chloe Ferry and Sophie Kasaei taken to hospital
Graphic Content Warning: Badly Injured Geordie Shore Stars Chloe Ferry And Sophie Kasaei Taken To Hospital For Treatment
Cheryl and Liam at the BRITs
Liam Payne Had The Best Response To Rumours He's Jealous Of Cheryl And Tom Hardy
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Straddles A Completely Naked Casey Johnson
Khloe Kardashian's Baby Shower Is About As Elaborate As You'd Expect
From Jennifer Garner To Nicole Kidman: 8 Times Celebrities Unexpectedly Became Memes
Troye Sivan in the music video for &#039;My My My!&#039;, his 2018 single, directed by Grant Singer
Troye Sivan Unleashes Sexy Video For New Single 'My My My!'
Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Just Got Each Other's Names Inked Onto Their Skin
Little Mix for tmrw magazine
Little Mix, Louis Tomlinson and BTS Win Major iHeart Radio Music Awards
Kylie Jenner Just Answered Every Single Question You Might Have About Her Pregnancy
Gaz Beadle Had Some Cute Words For Emma McVey On Her First Mother's Day