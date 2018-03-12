Khloe Kardashian Gets Slated For Releasing A Guide To Looking 'Thin AF' In Your Pics

Over the weekend Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian took to her app to share a guide to looking 'thin AF' in pictures, and unsurprisingly it was met with a whole heap of criticism.

The post featured 'hacks' for looking slim, and the star promoted it on Twitter, writing: "I got you boos!"

"Dolls, you know I've never met a filter I didn't like and I don't hate on Photoshop, but there are even more stealth ways to look like you have a sick bod in pics," wrote Khloe in the post.

It's no shock that plenty of fans called the pregnant reality star out for promoting an unhealthy mentality when it comes to body image.

"This is so problematic. Influencers like you should be promoting people loving themselves instead of trying to change their appearance for photos. I expected better," wrote one fan.

Another added: "Why don’t you try and use your platform to encourage people to be themselves? I don’t agree with “5 hacks to look thin AF in pics” everyone is beautiful in their own way. people don’t need to look thin just for Instagram. I really like you as a person Khloé but don’t like this,"

Someone else simply wrote: "How about hacks to loving yourself as you are?" Amen to that.

The Good Place star, Jameela Jamil jumped in, urging her followers to: "Unfollow ANYONE who stirs low self-esteem in you. Make Instagram a safe space for yourself rather than a trap of pointless poison."

The star is yet to respond to the controversy, but the post is particularly confusing given that the campaign for Khloe's clothing line, Good American, is all about embracing bodies of all shapes and sizes.

Not cool Khloe!

