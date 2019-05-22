Khloe Kardashian’s Fans Are Mad That She’s Still Promoting Weight Loss Shakes

Khloe Kardashian has come under fire again for promoting weight-loss shakes to her 93 million Instagram followers.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to social-media to claim that Flat Tummy Co. meal-replacement products have had a positive impact on her physical health.

Instagram

In a sponsored post, she wrote: “I’m seriously feeling so good. My energy is up, my cravings are controlled and I actually feel like I’m a total tummy knockout. You need to go check them out while their 30% OFF sale is on. PS: how CUTE is this shaker bottle?!”

It didn’t take long for fans to point out that there’s a serious contrast between the “inspirational” quotes she posts on Instagram and the fact that she’s plugging laxative shakes to encourage young women into losing weight.

“You have a daughter,” one follower said. “Set a better example for her than shilling dangerous toxic teas. Please. You have the privilege to only pursue projects you’re passionate about. This can’t be that.”

Instagram

Another added: “[I love you so much] Khloé but I don’t think promoting these teas are good for your brand. We all know that’s not how you got your body, you work out crazy for your body. Why not promote that instead of this?”

The Kardashian family have previously landed themselves in hot water with Jameela Jamil, who pointed out that it’s “irresponsible” to pretend they don't use dieticians, personal trainers, and plastic surgeons to achieve their figures.