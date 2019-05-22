Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian’s Fans Are Mad That She’s Still Promoting Weight Loss Shakes

Here we go again

Friday, May 24, 2019 - 09:38

Khloe Kardashian has come under fire again for promoting weight-loss shakes to her 93 million Instagram followers.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to social-media to claim that Flat Tummy Co. meal-replacement products have had a positive impact on her physical health.

Instagram

In a sponsored post, she wrote: “I’m seriously feeling so good. My energy is up, my cravings are controlled and I actually feel like I’m a total tummy knockout. You need to go check them out while their 30% OFF sale is on. PS: how CUTE is this shaker bottle?!”

#ad Ok you guys… I’ve been putting in work, adding in @flattummyco meal replacement shakes and I’m seriously feeling so good. My energy is up, my cravings are controlled and I actually feel like I’m a total tummy knockout. You need to go check them out while their 30% OFF sale is on. Ps: how CUTE is this shaker bottle?!

It didn’t take long for fans to point out that there’s a serious contrast between the “inspirational” quotes she posts on Instagram and the fact that she’s plugging laxative shakes to encourage young women into losing weight.

“You have a daughter,” one follower said. “Set a better example for her than shilling dangerous toxic teas. Please. You have the privilege to only pursue projects you’re passionate about. This can’t be that.”

Instagram

Another added: “[I love you so much] Khloé but I don’t think promoting these teas are good for your brand. We all know that’s not how you got your body, you work out crazy for your body. Why not promote that instead of this?”

The Kardashian family have previously landed themselves in hot water with Jameela Jamil, who pointed out that it’s “irresponsible” to pretend they don't use dieticians, personal trainers, and plastic surgeons to achieve their figures.

 

 

 

 

 

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Lewis Capaldi Scores The Fastest Selling Album Of 2019 So Far
New Music Round-up: Ed Sheeran, 5 Seconds of Summer, Jess Glynne And More
Zara Larsson Apologises To James Charles For Wading Into YouTube Drama
Khloe Kardashian’s Fans Are Mad That She’s Still Promoting Weight Loss Shakes
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Provides Picture Proof Her Baby Already Looks Exactly Like Casey Johnson
Get To Know: Georgia
Ed Sheeran Announces Next Collaboration And The Release Date For His ‘No.6 Collaborations Project’
Kendall Jenner Has Reportedly Split From Boyfriend Ben Simmons For This Reason
James Charles Responds To Claims Kylie Jenner Unfollowed Him On Instagram
Khloe Kardashian Debuts Pink Hair At The Launch Of Kylie Jenner’s Skincare Line
Justin Bieber Is Launching A Deodorant And Here’s What Makes It Special
Why Does Kim Kardashian Have Beef With Fast Food Chain ‘Jack In The Box’?
MTV PUSH Live at Tape London - Madison Beer
Watch Madison Beer’s Stunning MTV PUSH Performance Of ‘Hurts Like Hell’ Live At Tape London
Sophie Turner Reveals Why She And Joe Jonas Once Broke Up For 24 Hours
Charlotte Crosby opens up about filming The Charlotte Show
Charlotte Crosby Flaunts Smaller Chest After Having Her Implants Removed
Lil Halima - MTV PUSH Live at Tape London
Watch Lil Halima’s Extraterrestrial Performance Of ‘Take Me To Your Planet’ At MTV PUSH Live At Tape London
Ariana Grande Visits NASA Space Station And Fans Already Have Their Theories
Khloe Kardashian Recreates One Of Kylie Jenner’s Most Iconic Instagram Posts
James Charles Posts Lengthy Video Responding To All Of Tati Westbrook’s Claims

More From Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian’s Fans Are Mad That She’s Still Promoting Weight Loss Shakes
Khloe Kardashian Recreates One Of Kylie Jenner’s Most Iconic Instagram Posts
Khloe Kardashian Gets Brutally Honest About Co-Parenting With Tristan Thompson
Lamar Odom Reveals That Cheating On Khloe Kardashian ‘Still Bothers Him’
Khloe Kardashian Gave An Awkward Toast To Jordyn Woods In KUWTK Clip
Is This The Savage Reason Khloe Kardashian Wasn’t Invited To The Met Gala?
Did Kourtney Kardashian Just Hint Khloe And Tristan Thompson Might Reunite?
Kim Kardashian sharing photos and videos from Kourtney Kardashian&#039;s 40th birthday party on Instagram Stories, with Sia, Robin Thicke, Kanye West, Quavo and more
Kourtney Kardashian Had the Most Iconic 40th Birthday Party Of All Time
Kim Kardashian Recalls The Time She And Khloe Stole A Pair Of Dior Sunglasses
Khloe Kardashian Is Reportedly Considering Dating Following Tristan Thompson Split
Khloe Kardashian Is Considering Undergoing This Surgical Procedure In The Future
There’s Another Reason Why Khloe Kardashian Is Upset With Tristan Thompson

Trending Articles

Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Provides Picture Proof Her Baby Already Looks Exactly Like Casey Johnson
Charlotte Crosby opens up about filming The Charlotte Show
Charlotte Crosby Flaunts Smaller Chest After Having Her Implants Removed
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Khloe Kardashian’s Fans Are Mad That She’s Still Promoting Weight Loss Shakes
Lewis Capaldi Scores The Fastest Selling Album Of 2019 So Far
Zara Larsson Apologises To James Charles For Wading Into YouTube Drama
New Music Round-up: Ed Sheeran, 5 Seconds of Summer, Jess Glynne And More
Kendall Jenner Has Reportedly Split From Boyfriend Ben Simmons For This Reason
NSG
Get to Know: NSG
James Charles Responds To Claims Kylie Jenner Unfollowed Him On Instagram
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers Unveils New White Tattoos
Aaron Chalmers Finally Unveils White Tattoos Over Black Ink Following Months Of Abuse