Kim Kardashian Invited Khloe Kardashian’s Ex Tristan Thompson To Dinner

Kim Kardashian revealed that she invited Tristan Thompson out for dinner after discovering that they were staying in the same area of New York City.

In an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim is filmed having a conversation with Khloe Kardashian about the situation. For anyone who’s been living under a rock, Tristan notoriously cheated on Khloe while she was pregnant with their daughter, True.

Getty

“I was leaving the Mercer Hotel and then I get a call on my cellphone from Tristan. And he was like, 'Oh my god! I'm right next door.' And he's like, ‘What are you doing?' And I was like, ‘I'm gonna go have dinner with my friends.'

Explaining that she invited the NBA player along to be polite, Kim continued: “So, I was like, 'Do you wanna come?'"

Getty

Naturally, Khloe didn’t look thrilled at the idea of her ex hanging out with her sister, with Kim picking up on the awkward vibes: "Is it a bad look? Should I not invite him to dinner?"

Khloe eventually said that she was being “beyond generous” with her offer and said that Kim should do whatever is best for her: “There’s nothing wrong [with it]”

It’s unclear whether Tristan and Kim really did go out for dinner together, but TMZ previously reported that they’d hit the town with Lala Anthony and Jonathan Cheban that night.

Even though Khloe and Tristan had a rough split, they've made a big effort to put the past behind them in order to concentrate on building a healthy relationship for True.

Still, there must've been some awkward moments at dinner.