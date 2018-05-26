Khloe Kardashian

Kris Jenner Gets Real About What's Going On With Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson

Kris Jenner is standing by Khloe Kardashian amid Tristan Thompson cheating rumours.

Monday, June 11, 2018 - 14:22

Momager Kris Jenner is standing strong behind Khloe Kardashian's decision to stick by Tristan Thompson after his cheating scandal.

And for those of you that don’t know what the sitch is, NBA player Tristan came under fire for allegedly cheating on Khloe with over five different women.

Hit play on the video to see Khloe Kardashian and other celebs who kept life-changing events from us... 

The rumours dropped just days before the Kardashian gave birth to her first child, True Thompson.

Speaking to E! News at the Moschino Spring/Summer ‘19 Menswear show, Kris spilt the tea on what she thought about Tristan, and how he’s fitting in with the Kardashian-Jenner clan: “Tristan’s, yeah, he’s great.”

Mommy’s Little Love

She went on to say that: “I think you just have to be there for your kid and follow their lead, I’m not in that relationship or in that situation, so I really trust Khloe. She’s so smart and such a great girl and she’ll figure it out.”

Khloe hasn’t left her Cleveland home since giving birth, and Kris is mega excited to get Khloe back to LA.

“When [Khloe] come back [to Los Angeles] I’ll be thrilled! Kris told E! News. “Of course. I miss her… I need to get my hands on that little True. But I’ve been there a couple times getting my fill, and we FaceTime every day so it’s a lot of fun,” she said.

And we get it Kris. Khloe’s latest Insta post of her and little True showed off just how adorable the latest member of the Kardashian fam is.

Tristan Thompson, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian
Kris Jenner Gets Real About What's Going On With Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson
