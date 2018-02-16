Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Can’t Wait To Hit The Gym After Giving Birth

Khloe Kardashian has revealed she can’t wait to “f**k up the gym” after giving birth to her first child with Tristan Thompson.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is currently in her third trimester and has recently had to cut back on some of her high-intensity workouts in favour of more low pressure options.

Let's get checking out some of Stormi Jenner's cutest baby pics so far...

It sounds like the 33-year-old is missing her extreme sessions with personal trainer Joel Bouraïma and has insisted that she’ll be going full on "beast mode” as soon as she gives birth.

Random thoughts but I can NOT WAIT to fuck up the gym when it’s time lol BEAST MODE is dying to return!! I know it won’t be easy but I’m excited for the challenge — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 31, 2018

Fans will recall that Khloe’s pregnancy workouts recently came in for a bit of criticism from fans, and that she was forced to defend herself against claims she was pushing her body too hard.

This comes as the mum-to-be opened up about how her sex-life has changed with pregnancy: “Tristan is amazing and would never make me feel different in any way, but I’m sure it’s uncomfortable for a man to have sex with a pregnant woman too.

She added: “Personally, I get uncomfortable and insecure. Also, you can’t move the same, so you kind of feel useless, LOL. But you just have to improvise and do the best you can.”

Everyone loves a trier.