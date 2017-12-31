Khloe Kardashian

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Reveals ‘Nerves And Anxiety’ For 2018

But Khloe’s also crazy excited about what 2018 has in store

Monday, January 1, 2018 - 18:28

Like a lot of celebs, Khloe Kardashian has used Instagram to take a moment to think back about 2017 and look forward to 2018. It’s basically a trend rn.

The reality TV star and expectant mom has also admitted that she is feeling nervous about this year. Well yeah, the thought of having to push a baby out of your body can do that. 

“Nerves and anxiety are an underestimate. I'm thankful to have a beautiful support system in place to help me celebrate New chapters! New experiences! New beginnings,” she wrote alongside her 2017 top Insta pics. 

Khloe was also super positive about being, er, positive and also encouraged her fans to stop thinking about anything negative in their own lives.  

Top nine of 2017!! 2017 you've been good to me but I can NOT wait for 2018!! Honor the past year by celebrating your joys, mourning your losses, and shaking your head at the wonder of it all! We, as people, tend to spend a lot of time and attention watering the weeds. And then, we’re growing the weeds rather than watering the flowers and rejoicing! I have worked hard on being a positive person. I want to reflect and be grateful for all of the beauty that I have experienced this past year. We all have drama in our lives so let's rejoice in the positives and not dwell on the negatives. This past year has been full of love, blessings and happiness! Lord knows I'm grateful for the place I am in in my life! I tell Him daily 🙏🏽 but I can not begin to explain my excitement for everything new in 2018!! Nerves and anxiety are an underestimate. I'm thankful to have a beautiful support system in place to help me celebrate New chapters! New experiences! New beginnings! I'm trusting the magic of NEW this 2018! Reflection is a beautiful thing but don't dwell on your past too deeply. Stay on course and in a positive mind frame! 2018 is yours! God bless!

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

“I have worked hard on being a positive person. I want to reflect and be grateful for all of the beauty that I have experienced this past year. 

“We all have drama in our lives so let's rejoice in the positives and not dwell on the negatives. This past year has been full of love, blessings and happiness,” she added. 

Words to live by, Khlo! Words to live by. 

