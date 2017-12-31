Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Reveals ‘Nerves And Anxiety’ For 2018

Like a lot of celebs, Khloe Kardashian has used Instagram to take a moment to think back about 2017 and look forward to 2018. It’s basically a trend rn.

The reality TV star and expectant mom has also admitted that she is feeling nervous about this year. Well yeah, the thought of having to push a baby out of your body can do that.

“Nerves and anxiety are an underestimate. I'm thankful to have a beautiful support system in place to help me celebrate New chapters! New experiences! New beginnings,” she wrote alongside her 2017 top Insta pics.

Khloe was also super positive about being, er, positive and also encouraged her fans to stop thinking about anything negative in their own lives.

“I have worked hard on being a positive person. I want to reflect and be grateful for all of the beauty that I have experienced this past year.

“We all have drama in our lives so let's rejoice in the positives and not dwell on the negatives. This past year has been full of love, blessings and happiness,” she added.

Words to live by, Khlo! Words to live by.

