The Two Major Events That The Kardashians Wish Were Never Shown On KUWTK

Khloe Kardashian has opened up about some of the downsides of sharing her life onscreen and she's revealed that the Kardashians as a whole have two major regrets about letting the cameras into their homes.

In an interview with Glamour, the 33-year-old opened up about the key moments the entire clan wish weren't shown on Keeping Up With The Kardashians: "Things like Kim’s robbery or Caitlyn’s transition. That’s the kind of stuff we wish we had never filmed.

She continued: "We aren’t ever like, ‘Oooh! Let’s do this for season nine.’ This is our life, and these are the things that happen."

Explaining that people will always find something to complain about, she said: “And it’s funny - when we decide not to shoot things, people feel slighted. But when we film too much, they’re like, "Oh, you never should have filmed that." It’s a catch-22.

"We film six days a week, 12 to 18 hours a day, every single day,” she revealed. "When you compile that much footage into 13 or 14 44-minute episodes, you can find a lot of drama. Not every episode is juicy to us; it’s only juicy to the audience.”

As for how the group always pull together in the end, Khloe said: “When it comes to our drama, we are a large, blended family. If you put a microscope over any family for 10 years, you’re bound to find cracks in the foundation. That’s just the name of the game, and we’re strong enough to endure it.”