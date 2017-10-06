You’ll Never Guess What Khloe Kardashian Is Apparently Craving

Khloe Kardashian is rumoured to be pregnant with her first child, and she’s reportedly craving something very specific that she actually wants to avoid.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is said to be trying to curb her craving for sugar. We’re sure her dentist will be happy to hear this.

“She is being extra healthy with her diet right now,” a source has told E! News, adding, “So far, her pregnancy cravings have been sugary foods. She loves Oreo cookies!”

We can’t resist cookies at the best of times, so we bow down to Khloe for resisting her pregnancy cravings.

Khloe - who has yet confirm if she is actually pregnant with boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s child - is also apparently asking her sisters for advice during her pregnancy.

“Kourtney always shares her health tips and laughs at Khloe because she is so cautious and thinks that if she makes one wrong move that she will mess things up,” the source revealed.

We really just want to know if Khloe’s really expecting or not, TBH.

