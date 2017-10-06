Khloe Kardashian

You’ll Never Guess What Khloe Kardashian Is Apparently Craving

The rumoured-to-be-pregnant star is after a certain treat

Saturday, October 14, 2017 - 17:34

Khloe Kardashian is rumoured to be pregnant with her first child, and she’s reportedly craving something very specific that she actually wants to avoid. 

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is said to be trying to curb her craving for sugar. We’re sure her dentist will be happy to hear this.

“She is being extra healthy with her diet right now,” a source has told E! News, adding, “So far, her pregnancy cravings have been sugary foods. She loves Oreo cookies!”

We can’t resist cookies at the best of times, so we bow down to Khloe for resisting her pregnancy cravings.

Khloe - who has yet confirm if she is actually pregnant with boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s child - is also apparently asking her sisters for advice during her pregnancy.

💜 Lord, Thank You for giving me the health and strength I need to overcome every stronghold in my life and for loving me unconditionally in the times that I may fail you. Amen 💜

“Kourtney always shares her health tips and laughs at Khloe because she is so cautious and thinks that if she makes one wrong move that she will mess things up,” the source revealed.

We really just want to know if Khloe’s really expecting or not, TBH. 

 

Words: Olivia Cooke

Khloe Kardashian&#039;s rumoured to be craving sugar during her pregnancy
You’ll Never Guess What Khloe Kardashian Is Apparently Craving

Khloe Kardashian opens up about body shaming
Khloe Kardashian Talks Body Confidence But Refuses To Talk Baby Bumps At First Personal Appearance Since Pregnancy Rumours Started

Fans think they can see Khloe Kardashian&#039;s baby bump in a new Instagram picture
Fans Are Convinced That Khloe Kardashian Has Revealed Her Baby Bump In New Instagram Pic

Khloe Kardashian's Boyfriend Tristan Thompson May Have Just Dropped A HUGE Hint That She's Pregnant

Kylie Jenner&#039;s reality show to be re-cut after it&#039;s called boring by fans
Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy And All The Kardashian Drama: Everything We Know So Far

Khloe Kardashian Is Apparently Pregnant With Her First Child Following Shock Kylie Jenner News

Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About The Moment She Was Told Lamar Odom Had Died

The Two Major Events That The Kardashians Wish Were Never Shown On KUWTK

Khloe Kardashian opens up about body-shaming

Khloe Kardashian Showcases A Set Of Literally Incredible Abs In Workout Selfie

Kim Kardashian's Candid Throwback With Kylie and Khloe Will Give You Serious Beach Body Envy

The Kardashians Have Already Replaced Monica Rose With A New Team Of Stylists

Khloe Kardashian opens up about body-shaming
Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About Being Body-Shamed At School: ‘Words Cut The Deepest’

