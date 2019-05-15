Get To Know: Kida Kudz

Kida Kudz is the Nigerian rapper who’s making the type of Afrobeats you can’t help but want to dance to. Whether he’s having fun with his music, expressing himself, or just feeling the vibe, the attention to lyricism and authentic sound that makes his music so unique is never amiss.

Why are we so obsessed? Not only is Kida Kudz’s music so original in that it’s personal to him, but he’s making a new genre of music altogether. ‘Afroswank’ is his own combination of traditional African elements blended with electronic instrumentals and a catchy hook that adds the edge. Just check out his single ‘Jiggy Bop’ for the proof.

Although having being pushed by his father to focus on his studies, Kida Kudz had his hopes set on different dreams. Moving to London and both studying and pursuing a career in music, it was only a matter of time before he had praise from A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti coming his way, as well as collaborations with British artists Ms Banks and Octavian lined up.

He first became known on the music scene for his single ‘Issa Vibe’, a song which was already being played on the radio in Nigeria and had racked up over 600,000 streams on Spotify alone. Now, recently having opened for British group NSG, Kida Kudz is making his name known all over the map, and this is only the start of his journey.

Now you can get to know all about the rapper in our exclusive interview with him...

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

My name is Olukayode Odesanya AKA Kida Kudz, born and raised in Nigeria, moved to the UK about 11, going to 12 years ago.

2) Describe your sound in three words…

JIGGY, AUTHENTIC, HARD.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

HARUNA ISHOLA AND LIL WAYNE.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

MYSELF ATM.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…

Once I get a fire beat, I go in the booth and lay down melodies and then I get my words together, do my harmonies and it's a wrap.

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

AFRO MOSH PITS.

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

My headline show in Lagos and signing to a major label in a different country.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

Yes, it was Chris Blackwell, the owner and founder of Island Records, met him in New York last March.

9) What’s on your iPod/playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

ATM I got listening to Toto Bona Lokua - Ghana blues, Fela and Roy Ayers - Africa Centre On The World, Moby - This Wild Darkness, and Have You Seen Her by The Chi-Lites.

10) When can we see you live?

Portugal in August at the Afro Nation Festival and a lot of gigs happening in the UK atm just look on my socials.

INSTA - KIDAKUDZGRAM

TWITTER - KIDAKINGIN

You can catch Kida Kudz on the final episode of MTV’s YO! Raps airing on Thursday 16th May at 10pm.