Did Kiernan Shipka And Christian Coppola Just Confirm Their Relationship At Fendi Show?

Fans think Kiernan Shipka and director Christian Coppola could be dating after the pair posed for several pictures together at the Fendi Couture fashion show in Rome, Italy.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actor has been playing coy about their relationship on social-media after fans commented on the image asking if her caption: “MY LOVE @ccopp ❤️💋,” meant they were going public with a romance.

“I'm confused are they dating?” one person wrote, prompting her to reply with a kissing face emoji and neither a confirmation *or* a denial. “Kiernan is literally sitting over here trolling everyone who asks if theyre dating 🤣🤣,” another pointed out.

Most of her followers seem to be on board with the idea of Kiernan and Christian being together, with one person describing her as a “Disney princess” and another praising her fire outfit: “Kiernan in red in my country = perfection.”

The 19-year-old has always been private about her love life and was most recently linked with 20-year-old Charlie Oldman, the son of actor Gary Oldman. Back in March, E! News reported that the pair had been spotted on a dinner date together before they were later snapped at Coachella.

Nobody is quite sure if that relationship has come to an end or if the images of her and Christian are nothing more than a friendly encounter, with one fan asking the question: “I’M HERE FOR THIS. But what happened with her and Charlie?”

Only time will tell if Kiernan and Christian actually address what's going on here. Either way, don’t they look great together?