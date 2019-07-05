Kiernan Shipka

Did Kiernan Shipka And Christian Coppola Just Confirm Their Relationship At Fendi Show?

We couldn't be more confused rn.

Friday, July 5, 2019 - 10:13

Fans think Kiernan Shipka and director Christian Coppola could be dating after the pair posed for several pictures together at the Fendi Couture fashion show in Rome, Italy.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actor has been playing coy about their relationship on social-media after fans commented on the image asking if her caption: “MY LOVE @ccopp ❤️💋,” meant they were going public with a romance.

Getty

“I'm confused are they dating?” one person wrote, prompting her to reply with a kissing face emoji and neither a confirmation *or* a denial. “Kiernan is literally sitting over here trolling everyone who asks if theyre dating 🤣🤣,” another pointed out.

Most of her followers seem to be on board with the idea of Kiernan and Christian being together, with one person describing her as a “Disney princess” and another praising her fire outfit: “Kiernan in red in my country = perfection.”

Instagram

The 19-year-old has always been private about her love life and was most recently linked with 20-year-old Charlie Oldman, the son of actor Gary Oldman. Back in March, E! News reported that the pair had been spotted on a dinner date together before they were later snapped at Coachella.

Nobody is quite sure if that relationship has come to an end or if the images of her and Christian are nothing more than a friendly encounter, with one fan asking the question: “I’M HERE FOR THIS. But what happened with her and Charlie?”

Getty

Only time will tell if Kiernan and Christian actually address what's going on here. Either way, don’t they look great together?

 

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Did Kiernan Shipka And Christian Coppola Just Confirm Their Relationship At Fendi Show?
Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Fuel Dating Rumours As They’re Pictured Holding Hands
Get To Know Netsky
Get To Know: Netsky
Kim Kardashian Wins $2.7 Million From Missguided After They ‘Ripped Off’ Her Outfits
Disney’s Live Action Little Mermaid Remake Casts Halle Bailey In The Role Of Ariel
Millie Bobby Brown’s Net Worth Is Even Bigger Than Our Love For Stranger Things
Is Harry Styles Set To Play Elvis Presley In Baz Luhrmann’s Upcoming Biopic?
MTV Staying Alive Is Teaming Up With MetFilm School To Support Female Filmmakers
Kim Kardashian Is Renaming Her Shapewear Line After Cultural Appropriation Claims
Is This Why Ariana Grande Hasn’t Commented On The Scooter Braun Drama?
The Inside Scoop On Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner’s Second Wedding Ceremony
Kylie Jenner Called Kim Kardashian And Begged Her To Not “Bully” Jordyn Woods
Charlotte Crosby Is Shook By This ‘Unreal’ Picture Of Holly Hagan And Fans Agree
Kendall Jenner Disagrees With Justin Bieber’s Cute Message About Hailey Baldwin
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner spotted.
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Hosted An All-Star Pre-Wedding Dinner of Dreams
Charlotte Crosby and Sophie Kasaei in Cyprus in June 2019
Sophie Kasaei Played the Ultimate Porn Prank On Charlotte Crosby In Cyprus
Noah Centineo spotted in Los Angeles.
People Aren't Happy About Noah Centineo Starring In The Charlie’s Angels Movie
Kim Kardashian Releases Statement About Her Kimono Trademark Controversy
Get To Know Easy Life
Get To Know: Easy Life

More From Kiernan Shipka

Did Kiernan Shipka And Christian Coppola Just Confirm Their Relationship At Fendi Show?
Kiernan Shipka attends Netflix Original Series &#039;Chilling Adventures of Sabrina&#039; red carpet and premiere event on October 19, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Star Kiernan Shipka Talks Feminism And Why Sabrina Is An “Inspiration”

Trending Articles

Travel
Tbilisi, Possibly The Coolest City In The World
Millie Bobby Brown’s Net Worth Is Even Bigger Than Our Love For Stranger Things
Did Kiernan Shipka And Christian Coppola Just Confirm Their Relationship At Fendi Show?
Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Fuel Dating Rumours As They’re Pictured Holding Hands
Disney’s Live Action Little Mermaid Remake Casts Halle Bailey In The Role Of Ariel
Charlotte Crosby Is Shook By This ‘Unreal’ Picture Of Holly Hagan And Fans Agree
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
McNuggets
Music
Win Festival Tickets This Summer With McDonald's!
Is Harry Styles Set To Play Elvis Presley In Baz Luhrmann’s Upcoming Biopic?
Kim Kardashian Wins $2.7 Million From Missguided After They ‘Ripped Off’ Her Outfits
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Get To Know Netsky
Get To Know: Netsky