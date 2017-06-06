Kiesza

13 Of The Most Amazing One-Shot Music Video Wonders This Century

From Sia's 'Chandelier' to OK Go's tread-tastic 'Here It Goes Again' here's some of our fave one-shot music vids...

Tuesday, June 6, 2017 - 21:52

It’s almost time for you to name your Greatest Music Video Of The Century, but before you make your decision, maybe you’ll consider one of these one-shot musical wonders?

From OK Go throwing some shapes on a treadmill to Pharrell’s epic 24-hour promo, here are 13 amazing one-shot music videos that’ll leave you open-mouthed…

1. OK Go – 'Here It Goes Again'

First up, it’s the kings of the one-shot music video, OK Go. The band are well known for their elaborate, unbroken, single-shot clips, using the technique for the likes of ‘White Knuckles’ and ‘A Million Ways To Die’. However, our favourite is ‘Here It Goes Again’, which sees the group perform the song and accompanying dance routine on treadmills. It took a total of seventeen attempts to complete the video, and you can see why below…

OK Go - Here It Goes Again

2. Kiesza – 'Hideaway'

Canadian songstress Kiesza unleashed the one-shot promo for ‘Hideaway’ in 2014, which saw her dancing through the streets of Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Her brother filmed the clip, with Kiesza later revealing that she had great trouble making the promo thanks to a broken rib! Now, that’s dedication…

3. Pharrell Williams – 'Happy'

Perhaps one of the most elaborate stunts in music video history, in 2013, Pharrell Williams created the first ever 24-hour promo for his Despicable Me 2 song, ‘Happy’. While the final edit isn’t technically one-shot, the 24-hour epic version saw filming commence continuously for a day and sees the likes of Kelly Osbourne, Jimmy Kimmel and more all making cameos…

4. Taylor Swift – 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together'

In 2012, Taylor Swift tried her hand at the one-shot music video for single, ‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together’. Directed by Declan Whitebloom, the promo was shot like a pop-up book in one continuous shot with no editing and features T-Swizzle appearing in multiple sets and in five different outfits throughout. Phew, we’re exhausted just watching it back…

5. Destiny’s Child – 'Emotion'

Destiny’s Child’s ‘Emotion’ is somewhat unique in the world of one-take wonders, featuring three continuous shots playing simultaneously. The Francis Lawrence-directed clip tells three separate stories, with Kelly, Beyoncé and Michelle coming together at the end, with the screen then returning to normal. Ah, this video still gives us ALL the feels…

6. Bruno Mars – 'The Lazy Song'

It’s thought that Mars was given a “couple of thousand dollars” to make the promo for his 2010 track ‘The Lazy Song’, and what better way to blow the budget than on a couple of monkey masks! The star shot the video over two days and after filming twelve takes, Mars decided it was a case of tenth time lucky and that one was chosen as the final clip! Relive him monkeying around below…

7. FKA twigs – 'Two Weeks'

In 2014, FKA twigs released the epic promo for single ‘Two Weeks’, which saw the singer dressed as a giant goddess while surrounded by tiny dancers – played by herself. The entire video is made up of one, long continuous panning-out shot and earned the star two nominations at the 2015 MTV VMAs.

FKA twigs - Two Weeks

8. Sia – 'Chandelier'

After the original version of the promo clocked up over 20 million views in a month, Sia later premiered a one-take version of ‘Chandelier’, with the clip jam-packed with even more footage of 11-year old Maddie Ziegler’s dance routine. Now, you don’t get more impressive than that…

9. Coldplay – 'Yellow'

Coldplay’s music video for ‘Yellow’ was shot at Studland Bay in Dorset and features main man Chris Martin singing the song, as he takes a stroll along a very wet and windy beach. Filmed at 50 frames per second, the clip is one continuous shot as Martin battles the conditions with wet hair and dressed in waterproofs. Ah, how the Great British weather stops for no superstar…

Coldplay - Yellow

10. Lorde – 'Tennis Court'

The video for ‘Tennis Court’ saw Lorde team up once again with ‘Royals’ director Joe Kefali, and sees the New Zealand-born singer staring into the camera as the song plays in the background. Shot in one-take, a gothic-looking Lorde does not lip-sync along to the track, instead, only miming the word “Yeah!” after each verse and during the chorus.

Lorde - Tennis Court

11. Will Young – 'Leave Right Now'

Taking it back to 2003, Will Young released the one-shot promo for ‘Leave Right Now’, which features the Pop Idol winner at a party where a fight starts. The video, which has no transitions, ends with Young getting caught up in the drama, as the guests at the party look on.

12. Vampire Weekend – 'Oxford Comma'

In 2008, comedian Richard Ayoade took the directing reigns for Vampire Weekend’s video for ‘Oxford Comma’. The promo featured a continuous shot of the band performing the track as lead singer and guitarist Ezra Koenig walks through a farm, while a crew film a movie around him. Random but really great…

Vampire Weekend - Oxford Comma

13. Kylie Minogue - 'Come Into My World'

Directed by Michael Gondry, who is famous for his one shot music videos, Kylie’s 2002 promo for 'Come Into My World' sees Minogue being cloned as she goes about her daily business in Paris. The clip took fifteen days to design and digitally master, ending with not one, but four Kylie’s together! Now, that’s a world we’d like to live in…

Kylie Minogue - Come Into My World

What's your favourite music video of the century? Join the conversation with us on Twitter now @MTVMusicUK with #MTVGreatestVideo.

