5 Of The Biggest Celebrity Family Feuds

Earlier this week Kim Kardashian West made headlines (what’s new) when she documented a hilariously awkward exchange with sister Khloe’s beau Tristan Thompson.

At Khloe’s 34th birthday party, Kim was posting on her Instagram Stories while asking why he hasn’t unblocked her. Eeeeeek.

Copyright/Khloe Kardashian

If you have somehow missed it, Tristan cheated on Khloe while she was heavily pregnant with their child. Kim confirmed the rumours herself while appearing on The Ellen Show.

No doubt one of the most awkward family feuds in recent memory, we’re taking a trip down memory lane to revisit other estranged family members that made headlines...

Solange vs Jay-Z

[Getty]

The family feud that shook the world. At the 2014 Met Gala, Solange Knowles and Jay-Z had their infamous elevator blowout that kicked off the years of infidelity rumours that eventually gave us Lemonade.

CCTV footage leaked showing Solange kicking her brother-in-law while sister Beyoncé stood by watching in silence. It was quite literally iconic.

The pair have since shown public love for one another but we can’t help but wonder what else happened behind closed doors while Jay-Z was caught cheating on Queen Bey.

Angelina Jolie vs Jon Voight

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Angelina Jolie and her father Jon Voight have had a difficult relationship. The pair were long estranged and famously didn’t speak for years and years, however they have reconciled on numerous occasions in between. Although he made a cameo in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider with her, he wasn’t invited to her wedding in 2014 to Brad Pitt.

Lindsay Lohan vs Michael Lohan

Lindsay Lohan comes from a troubled family. The family have been plagued with controversy over the years as her mum and dad have been accused of not being concerned about her welfare. While LiLo has always been close to her mum, she had never had it easy with her father Michael, who she once wrote a song about.

Madonna vs Christopher Ciccone

[Getty]

Queen of Pop Madonna had one of the most publicised family fallouts at the peak of her superstardom. She became estranged with her brother Christopher in the early 90s when he acted as the creative director for her tours.

He later wrote a tell-all autobiography about his life and attacked her throughout, blaming her for many of his problems. The pair have reportedly now worked out their problems in the past few years.

Words: Ross McNeilage