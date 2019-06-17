An Inside Look At North West and Penelope Disick’s Lavish AF Birthday Party

North West and Penelope Disick probably had the best weekend of their entire lives after the Kardashian-Jenner clan joined forces to throw them a candy themed birthday party.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans watched the whole thing play out on Instagram, with Kim and Kourtney Kardashian organising an extravagant bash in one of their backyards complete with more sweet treats than Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory.

Images from the event showed North and Penelope (who are a year apart in age) dressed up in matching brightly coloured outfits while their friends and family played on the rainbow board game path and giant toadstools.

Other decorations from the event included gum-shaped balloons, giant gummy bears, oversized lollipops, a candy themed bouncy castle and a huge candy bar spelling the words: "Happy B-Day Penelope and North."

This comes as Kim took to social-media to wish her firstborn child the most magical birthday on record: “Happy Birthday my sweet girl! The last 6 years have been the best of my life raising you and seeing you grow up. ‘Mommy loves you forever and beyond!”

As for the main event, the girls had a matching set of rainbow coloured birthday cakes that were covered in gumdrop buttons and topped with star-shaped decorative toppers.

Brb, just going to spend the next five hours thinking about how the Kardashian-Jenner clan throw more expensive parties for their children than we could throw for an entire wedding.

What a world.