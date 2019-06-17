Kim Kardashian

An Inside Look At North West and Penelope Disick’s Lavish AF Birthday Party

Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory has nothing on this.

Monday, June 17, 2019 - 09:47

North West and Penelope Disick probably had the best weekend of their entire lives after the Kardashian-Jenner clan joined forces to throw them a candy themed birthday party.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans watched the whole thing play out on Instagram, with Kim and Kourtney Kardashian organising an extravagant bash in one of their backyards complete with more sweet treats than Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory.

Instagram

Images from the event showed North and Penelope (who are a year apart in age) dressed up in matching brightly coloured outfits while their friends and family played on the rainbow board game path and giant toadstools.

Other decorations from the event included gum-shaped balloons, giant gummy bears, oversized lollipops, a candy themed bouncy castle and a huge candy bar spelling the words: "Happy B-Day Penelope and North."

Instagram

This comes as Kim took to social-media to wish her firstborn child the most magical birthday on record: “Happy Birthday my sweet girl! The last 6 years have been the best of my life raising you and seeing you grow up. ‘Mommy loves you forever and beyond!”

As for the main event, the girls had a matching set of rainbow coloured birthday cakes that were covered in gumdrop buttons and topped with star-shaped decorative toppers. 

Instagram

Brb, just going to spend the next five hours thinking about how the Kardashian-Jenner clan throw more expensive parties for their children than we could throw for an entire wedding.

What a world.

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Cara Delevingne And Ashley Benson Have Finally Gone Instagram Official
An Inside Look At North West and Penelope Disick’s Lavish AF Birthday Party
Marnie Simpson On The Pregnancy Side-Effect She’s “Weirdly Insecure” About
Khloe Kardashian Breaks Her Silence On Lamar Odom’s Tell-All Autobiography
Charlotte Crosby in Ibiza, 2019
Charlotte Crosby Went to Ibiza Instead of Going Home and We’re Living For It
Khloe Kardashian at a Fashion Nova event.
Khloe Kardashian ‘Never Wants to See’ Jordyn Woods Again
Cardi B Shares Shocking Pictures As She Vows To Quit Plastic Surgery Forever
The Moment Kourtney Kardashian Slams ‘Entitled’ Billionaire Kylie Jenner
5 Weird And Wonderful Adventures To Ditch Your Hangover For
Here's The Lowdown On Sophie Turner’s Downright Iconic Bachelorette Party
Miley Cyrus Apologises For Making ‘Insensitive’ Comments About Hip-Hop
Get To Know: Cassyette
Kendall Jenner Brands Kourtney Kardashian "Rude" For This Unexpected Reason
Khloe Kardashian Accused Of Cheating With Tristan Thompson In Court Documents
MTV PUSH Live at Tape London - Miraa May
Watch Miraa May’s Performance Of ‘Regardless’ At MTV Push Live At Tape London
MTV PUSH Live at Tape London - RuthAnne
Watch RuthAnne's Heroic Performance Of 'Superman' At MTV PUSH Live At Tape London
Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian in 2015
Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian Accused of 'Extreme' Photoshopping
Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams
Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams Used to Make Out 'All the Time' When Filming Game of Thrones
Thorpe Park Presents Club MTV
Come Party With Club MTV Nights At Thorpe Park!

More From Kim Kardashian

An Inside Look At North West and Penelope Disick’s Lavish AF Birthday Party
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 37th birthday we a huge cake with her face on it
Why Kim Kardashian Is Getting Backlash For Her Latest Instagram Post
Kim Kardashian West attends The Met Gala in New York City
Kim Kardashian's Ancestral Line Reveals She Is Actually Scottish Royalty
Why Does Kim Kardashian Have Beef With Fast Food Chain ‘Jack In The Box’?
Kim Kardashian West attends The Met Gala in New York City
Kim Kardashian Reveals Biblical Name of Fourth Child, Psalm West
Did Kim Kardashian Just Reveal The Name Of Her And Kanye West’s Newborn?
Kim Kardashian And Kanye West’s Surrogate Is In Labour With Their Fourth Child
Kim Kardashian’s Personal Trainer Defends Her Waist Size In *That* Tiny Corset
Is This The Savage Reason Khloe Kardashian Wasn’t Invited To The Met Gala?
Kim Kardashian Responds To Reports Her Fourth Child Has Already Been Born
Kim Kardashian West attends The Met Gala in New York City
Did Kim Kardashian Just Invite Us All to Her Met Gala Afterparty?
Kim Kardashian Shares A Glimpse Inside Her CBD Themed Baby Shower

Trending Articles

Marnie Simpson On The Pregnancy Side-Effect She’s “Weirdly Insecure” About
Cardi B Shares Shocking Pictures As She Vows To Quit Plastic Surgery Forever
Khloe Kardashian Breaks Her Silence On Lamar Odom’s Tell-All Autobiography
Cara Delevingne And Ashley Benson Have Finally Gone Instagram Official
The Moment Kourtney Kardashian Slams ‘Entitled’ Billionaire Kylie Jenner
An Inside Look At North West and Penelope Disick’s Lavish AF Birthday Party
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Charlotte Crosby in Ibiza, 2019
Charlotte Crosby Went to Ibiza Instead of Going Home and We’re Living For It
Khloe Kardashian at a Fashion Nova event.
Khloe Kardashian ‘Never Wants to See’ Jordyn Woods Again
5 Weird And Wonderful Adventures To Ditch Your Hangover For
Charlotte Crosby Responds After Trolls Attack Comment About ‘Natural’ Looks
9 Ways To Party And Still Feel Fresh The Morning After