Kim Kardashian

Blac Chyna Drops All The Kardashian Sisters Except One From Her Lawsuit

A bunch of the Kardashian women have been let off the hook for now, but Blac is still suing one sister.

Friday, November 17, 2017 - 11:37

Blac Chyna has updated the lawsuit she filed back in October claiming that various memebes of the Kardashian-Jenner family set out to destroy her career after her split from Rob Kardashian.

At the time, Blac listed the entire family in a lawsuit that alleged they damaged her brand and effectively cost her millions of dollars in potential income.

Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News...

According to TMZ, the 29-year-old has now narrowed down the lawsuit to pertain to just ex-fiance Rob Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and matriarch Kris Jenner.

That eliminates Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie from the legal battle, which is something that Lisa Bloom, Chyna's attorney, has confirmed in a recent statement. 

Blac Chyna has dropped all the Kardashian sister except Kim from recent lawsuit. / Copyright [Getty]

In a message to Us Weekly, she said: “We recently filed an amended complaint to narrow the issues and parties in the case, which is about slut shaming, revenge porn, and killing Chyna’s show after she broke up with Rob.

"We will continue to aggressively fight for Chyna’s rights as the case proceeds.”

The case now pertains solely to ex-fiance Rob Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and Kris Jenner. / Getty Images

TMZ notes that Chyna still mentions "Does 1-100" as defendants, which indicates there could be up to one hundred additional parties who are not yet linked to the case. 

 

 

 

 

More From Kim Kardashian

Blac Chyna Drops All The Kardashian Sisters Except One From Her Lawsuit

Kim Kardashian Explains The Reason Her Surrogate Wasn't Invited To Baby Shower

Kim Kardashian celebrated her 37th birthday we a huge cake with her face on it

Kim Kardashian On Why She Won't Discuss Her Sisters' Rumoured Pregnancies

Kim Kardashian celebrated her 37th birthday we a huge cake with her face on it

Kim Kardashian West Says Surrogacy Is Harder Than Pregnancy

Kim Kardashian Just Accidentally Revealed The Sex Of Her Third Child

Kim Kardashian saw a Katy Perry concert on the day Taylor Swift released Reputation

Kim Kardashian And Katy Perry Hung Out On The Day Taylor Swift Released ‘Reputation’ And Fans Can’t Deal

The Most Bizarre But Incredible Celebrity Beauty Hacks You Will Want To Try Immediately

MTV Style

The Best Celeb Beauty Hacks | MTV Style

11 Unlikely Reality TV Star And Musician Friendships, From Scotty T And Ellie Goulding To Cheryl And Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian And Demi Lovato Fans Battle Over Selena Quintanilla Costume

Kim And Kourtney Kardashian Have Won Halloween With Their Incredible Music Icon Costumes

Kim Kardashian celebrated her 37th birthday we a huge cake with her face on it

Kim Kardashian Celebrates 37th Birthday With A Cake Featuring Her Own Face

Trending Articles

Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over Chloe Ferry's Very Naked Bathrobe Selfie

charlotte and bear shock.jpg

Stephen Bear Delays His Autobiography Release Because Of Charlotte Crosby Split

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Admits She 'Felt Sorry' For Teen Mom UK's Naomi Konickova And Her 'Saggy Boobs' Tattoo - EXCLUSIVE

TV Shows

Just Tattoo Of Us: Ex On The Beach Star Maisie Gillespie Trash Talks Ex-BF After Shocking Tattoo Reveal And It’s Savage AF

Jemma Lucy's Seriously Daring Swimwear Leaves Little To The Imagination

Vicky Pattison Works Some Insane Underboob In Her New NSFW Calendar

Rapper Lil Peep performs onstage during the Day N Night Festival at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 8, 2017 in Anaheim, California

Rapper Lil Peep Has Died Aged 21 Of Drug Overdose

Nicki Minaj's PAPER Shoot Bashed By Rapper Eve

Harry Styles 'Confirmed' To Perform At Victoria's Secret Fashion Show And Fans Are Freaking Out

Marnie Simpson Broke This Major Fashion Rule And Still Looked Incredible

Single AF Spoiler Video: Marnie Simpson Awkwardly Bails On Her Amsterdam Date As She Can't Stop Thinking About Casey Johnson

Ferne McCann Breaks Her Silence After Arthur Collins Is Found Guilty Of Acid Attack