Blac Chyna Drops All The Kardashian Sisters Except One From Her Lawsuit

Blac Chyna has updated the lawsuit she filed back in October claiming that various memebes of the Kardashian-Jenner family set out to destroy her career after her split from Rob Kardashian.

At the time, Blac listed the entire family in a lawsuit that alleged they damaged her brand and effectively cost her millions of dollars in potential income.

According to TMZ, the 29-year-old has now narrowed down the lawsuit to pertain to just ex-fiance Rob Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and matriarch Kris Jenner.

That eliminates Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie from the legal battle, which is something that Lisa Bloom, Chyna's attorney, has confirmed in a recent statement.

Blac Chyna has dropped all the Kardashian sister except Kim from recent lawsuit. / Copyright [Getty]

In a message to Us Weekly, she said: “We recently filed an amended complaint to narrow the issues and parties in the case, which is about slut shaming, revenge porn, and killing Chyna’s show after she broke up with Rob.

"We will continue to aggressively fight for Chyna’s rights as the case proceeds.”

The case now pertains solely to ex-fiance Rob Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and Kris Jenner. / Getty Images

TMZ notes that Chyna still mentions "Does 1-100" as defendants, which indicates there could be up to one hundred additional parties who are not yet linked to the case.