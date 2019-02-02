Kim Kardashian

Celebs Including Kim Kardashian Under Fire For Promoting "Unsafe" Diet Products On Instagram

The NHS are attempting to ban social media platforms from allowing sponsored posts on health products...

Saturday, February 2, 2019 - 10:46

Celebrities and social media influencers are being targeted as a crackdown on sponsored social media posts is being proposed.

The NHS is taking action against possible health risks of diet pills, detox teas and appetite-suppressing sweets promoted by paid influencers online.

The national medical director of NHS England has released a statement calling for social media companies - Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, most notably - to "ban irresponsible and unsafe" adverts for 'health products'.

Prof Steve Powis said: "Highly influential celebrities are letting down the very people who look up to them by peddling products which are at best ineffective and at worst harmful."

This is not the first time that celebrities or influencers - including Kim and Kourtney Kardashian - have came under fire for promoting weight loss products that are questionable in legitimacy.

Instagram @kimkardashian

Kim Kardashian has faced backlash several times over the years for posting sponsored ads for meal replacement shakes and appetite suppressant lollipops to her 126 million Instagram followers.

Just last month she posted a sponsored photo promoting the shakes again, and was joined by older sister Kourtney who promoted the same company to her 72 million followers in the same week.

Celebrities with their kinds of following can earn millions from a single Instagram post, however they have been criticised by other famous stars - notably Jameela Jamil - for taking their pay check without thinking about their influence.

Instagram @kourtneykardash

“Social media firms have a duty to stamp out the practice of individuals and companies using their platforms to target young people with products known to risk ill health," Powis continued.

While he did not name any celebrities in particular, the Kardashians are some of the most followed people on Instagram so their influence will obviously be pointed to.

Although, anyone with a couple thousand followers is approached by companies nowadays and there are hundreds of thousands of influencers doing the same.

Instagram @kimkardashian

With Instagram now part of our daily lives and millions of teenagers taking these ads for real-life instead of classic TV adverts, we don't think this is a bad idea.

Remember, when there's a hashtag-ad in the caption, it's probably a better idea to go a run or hit the gym if you really want to do something.

