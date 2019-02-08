Did Kanye West Just Return Kim Kardashian's $14 Million Christmas Present?



It looks like Kim Kardashian wasn’t hugely impressed by her Christmas present from Kanye West after he shelled out $14 million on a Miami apartment in a building known as the “billionaire beach bunker.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is said to have been less than thrilled by the location of Faena House and is so concerned by the lack of privacy in the area that she’s pulled out of the purchase altogether.

Getty

Page Six are reporting that Kim “wasn’t so happy about the expensive surprise” and that Kanye has subsequently lost the rumoured $600,000 deposit he put down on the flat.

Another insider is claming that Ye backed out of the deal due to “leaks” in the press surrounding its location, although others have reported that he purchased the property with a film crew and a tail of paparazzi documenting his every move.

Getty

A representative for Kanye has pointed out that the Kardashian-West family have since realised the apartment isn’t quite right for them at this stage of their lives and will continue on their search for a more appropriate holiday home.

Giphy

“None of those reasons mentioned [for pulling out of the purchase] are true. When Kim and Kanye went to Miami to view the condo together after Christmas, Kim loved it, but felt it was not private enough for them,” they said.

“They are now looking for a vacation home that is more secluded and offers much more privacy for their family.”