Kim Kardashian

Did Kim Confirm All Three Kardashian Pregnancies With This Cryptic Instagram?

Looks like we missed a pretty major clue.

Sunday, October 1, 2017 - 10:47

You know how everyone has been trying to piece together whether three Kardashian women are expecting babies at the same time? Well, it now looks like Kim went and confirmed the rumours a whole entire month ago.

Let's all get checking out a bunch of times Kylie Jenner was the undisputed Queen of selfies...

Despite trying to protect Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian from invasive reports about the state of their wombs, fans have now latched onto a pretty ~poignant~ Instagram she uploaded back in September.

While literally no-one from the Kardashian-Jenner family (bar Caitlyn) have made any public comment about the triple pregnancies, Kim's caption of "The 3 of us..." has set tongues wagging.

The 3 of us...

The 3 of us...

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

For anyone who's been living under a rock this past week, Kim is expecting a baby via surrogate with Kanye West, while Kylie is rumoured to be pregnant with Travis Scott's child. 

As for Khloe, she and basketball-player boyfriend Tristan Thompson are reportedly set to welcome their first child at some point in 2018. That would make Kim's caption a pretty major hint about their personal lives.

The people at Bustle were the first to spot this sneaky clue, writing a dissertation-worthy analysis of that ellipsis.

"The Instagram... feels a little too spot-on to be merely a coincidence. The Kardashians rarely do anything without intention, so it seems nearly improbable that Kim just so happened to post a snapshot of the three of them just weeks before all this baby news surfaced, and as the internet well knows, that ellipsis can speak volumes."

Reckon Kim just gave the game away or should we put our monocle back in its box and wait for official confirmation on this one? 

Let us know with a tweet @MTVUK. 

 

 

 

 

Latest News

Jemma Lucy Lashes Out After Being Blocked From Amber Davies’s Fashion Launch

Did Kim Confirm All Three Kardashian Pregnancies With This Cryptic Instagram?

Sophie Kasaei On Those Reports Charlotte Crosby Is Set To Enter I’m A Celeb

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Reveals What She *Really* Thinks About That Spurs Badge Tattoo From Series One - EXCLUSIVE

Science Says That Stumbling Across Spoilers Is Actually Good For You

Cara Delevingne Reveals She ‘Hated’ Herself For Battling Depression

You’ll Never Guess Who Auditioned For A Part In Beauty And The Beast

This Is Why Sophie Kasaei Doesn’t Think Scotty T Should Get Engaged Yet

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Stephen Bear Admits Awkwardness Over Holly Hagan And Kyle Christie’s Appearance - EXCLUSIVE

Kris Jenner Discusses The Possibility Of A Kendall Jenner Spin-Off Show

Vicky Pattison Is A Literal Goddess On ‘BAE-cation’ With John Noble

Nick Jonas On The Real Reason His Disney Channel Days Were So Dramatic

Sophie Kasaei Reveals Why She Still Won’t Be Seen Wearing A Bikini

Charlotte Crosby reacts to her tattoo reveal from Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Brands Stephen Bear 'A D*ck' Over His 'Villain Act' In The Series One Finale - EXCLUSIVE

The Killers Score Record Breaking Fifth UK Number 1 Album

Just Tattoo Of Us Hosts Stephen Bear And Charlotte Crosby Reckon The Tampon Tatt Was The Worst Design From Series One And This Is Why – EXCLUSIVE

The Nice Guys Is Getting A Female-Led TV Spin-Off

Charli XCX Performed 'Boys' With A Bunch Of Different Cute Boys

The Most Painfully Unglamorous Moments Of Old School Geordie Shore

Red Dead Redemption

It's Finally Here: Our First Glimpse At The Red Dead Redemption 2 Story Trailer

More From Kim Kardashian

Did Kim Confirm All Three Kardashian Pregnancies With This Cryptic Instagram?

Kim Kardashian Finally Confirms She's Expecting Third Baby With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian Receives 'Apology Note' From Paris Robbers

Kim Kardashian Calls Out KUWTK Producer For 'Confirming' Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancy

Kim Kardashian Hits Out At False Speculation About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy

Here's How Much The Kardashians Have Changed From The First Episode Of KUWTK To Now

Kim Kardashian Reveals The Exact Moment She Fell 'Madly In Love' With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian Catches The Paparazzi In A Lie With The Help Of Pretzels

Kim Kardashian&#039;s hair stylist has revealed how to get her super sleek hair do

Kim Kardashian Reveals How She Used To Cheat On Her High School Tests

Kim Kardashian Talks About Putting An End To Her Naked Posing

Kim Kardashian Gets Candid About Gender Equality In Bizarre Foot Massage Interview

Kim Kardashian has shared her trick to looking perfectly glowing all the time
Style

Kim Kardashian Has Finally Revealed How She Looks Perfectly Glowing All The Time

Trending Articles

Chloe Ferry Puts Her Incredible Weight-Loss On Display In Cropped Jumper

Definitive Proof That Chloe Ferry Didn't Photoshop Her Bum In That Geordie Shore Group Pic

This Is Why Sophie Kasaei Doesn’t Think Scotty T Should Get Engaged Yet

15 Moments That Prove Rebecca Walker Was The Most Underrated Geordie Ever TBH

The Most Painfully Unglamorous Moments Of Old School Geordie Shore

TV Shows

Check Out These Proper Mint Spoilers From Geordie Shore Series 15 Episode #6!

Sophie Kasaei Reveals Why She Still Won’t Be Seen Wearing A Bikini

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Gaz Beadle And Abbie Holborn Have An Awks Confrontation As He Rates Their Norty Rome Neck On To Her Face

Sophie Kasaei On Those Reports Charlotte Crosby Is Set To Enter I’m A Celeb

Did Kim Confirm All Three Kardashian Pregnancies With This Cryptic Instagram?

Jemma Lucy Lashes Out After Being Blocked From Amber Davies’s Fashion Launch

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Stephen Bear Admits Awkwardness Over Holly Hagan And Kyle Christie’s Appearance - EXCLUSIVE