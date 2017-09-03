Did Kim Confirm All Three Kardashian Pregnancies With This Cryptic Instagram?

You know how everyone has been trying to piece together whether three Kardashian women are expecting babies at the same time? Well, it now looks like Kim went and confirmed the rumours a whole entire month ago.

Despite trying to protect Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian from invasive reports about the state of their wombs, fans have now latched onto a pretty ~poignant~ Instagram she uploaded back in September.

While literally no-one from the Kardashian-Jenner family (bar Caitlyn) have made any public comment about the triple pregnancies, Kim's caption of "The 3 of us..." has set tongues wagging.

For anyone who's been living under a rock this past week, Kim is expecting a baby via surrogate with Kanye West, while Kylie is rumoured to be pregnant with Travis Scott's child.

As for Khloe, she and basketball-player boyfriend Tristan Thompson are reportedly set to welcome their first child at some point in 2018. That would make Kim's caption a pretty major hint about their personal lives.

The people at Bustle were the first to spot this sneaky clue, writing a dissertation-worthy analysis of that ellipsis.

"The Instagram... feels a little too spot-on to be merely a coincidence. The Kardashians rarely do anything without intention, so it seems nearly improbable that Kim just so happened to post a snapshot of the three of them just weeks before all this baby news surfaced, and as the internet well knows, that ellipsis can speak volumes."

Reckon Kim just gave the game away or should we put our monocle back in its box and wait for official confirmation on this one?

