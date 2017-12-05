Kim Kardashian

Did Kim Kardashian Just Confirm Kylie Jenner And Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancies?

Looks like she let slip the number of grandkids Kris Jenner is set to have.

Rachel Davies-Day
Monday, December 11, 2017 - 09:56

Kim Kardashian may have just dropped a huge hint that Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian are in fact pregnant after all.

While we already know that Kim and Kanye West are expecting their third child via surrogate, a teaser clip from the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashian shows Kimmy suggesting Kris Jenner is set to acquire a whole lot of grandkids. 

Check out the video to see the reality star pregnancies we didn't see coming...

This latest hint comes as Kim is shown excitedly informing her family that her surrogate is pregnant. 

"Isn't that crazy? Mom's going to have like 30 grandkids," the reality star is heard saying, which could suggest that there is a whole heap of grandkids on the way.

Copyright [Getty]

Obviously, Kim could easily just mean that there may be more Kardashian pregnancies in the future, but it is a pretty interesting comment given that Kylie and Khloe are heavily rumoured to be expecting too.

Kim and Kanye are set to take the momager's total number of grandkids up to seven, but if the rumours are true that number could be jumping up to nine pretty quickly.

👶👶👶👶👶👶👶👶👶👶👶👶👶👶👶👶👶👶👶👶👶👶👶👶👶👶👶👶👶👶 #KUWTK is all-new TONIGHT at 9|8c, only on E!

It's still not quite 30 though, tbh.

The family are still yet to confirm or deny rumours of Kylie and Khloe's pregnancies, but there is a whole heap of speculation that their annual Christmas card will give the game away.

25 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS by @elirusselllinnetz

25 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS by @elirusselllinnetz

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

This year they have gone for a 25-part card, and with the theme being "women and children," we can only hope that all of our questions will be answered very soon.

In the meantime, we'll just sit tight and enjoy the daily hints.

 

