Kim Kardashian

Did Kim Kardashian Just Invite Us All to Her Met Gala Afterparty?

Fetch your finest pearls, darling...

Saturday, May 4, 2019 - 12:12

The Met Gala is almost upon us and our favourite A-listers are already going above and beyond to impress.

In a potential first for the infamously prestigious invite-only event, Kim Kardashian West has invited the whole world to its official afterparty.

Getty Images

The expensive evening has always been legendary but has truly become one of the most important nights for fashion and art in the past decade, mainly due to Rihanna's string of unbeatable outfits, from the egg meme coat to last year's immaculate Pope dress.

With every year, the brutal guest list drops some names off in favour of the new kids on the block, although the A-list is usually always there, which now includes the Kardashian-Jenner clan, who are determined to take it over as their own.

Kimberly posted an invite to her official afterparty last night on Instagram Stories - yes, to her 136 million followers - to let the world know that she's ready to make The 2019 Met Gala all about her before the red carpet has even been rolled out.

Instagram @kimkardashian

The glitchy video promo could be for a televised awards show and the line-up suggests it may as well be one, as Kim's co-hosts are Serena Williams, Travis Scott, La La Anthony and Trevor Noah.

Usually everyone keeps quiet until they appear on the carpet to make their attendance a surprise, although Kim has pretty much let it out the bag that her, Kanye, Travis and sister Kylie will definitely be there.

Getty Images

As for the rest of the family? We would love to see Kourtney kill it on the carpet and for Khloé to have her revenge dress moment à la Princess Diana, although we'll have to wait aand see.

Considering she's one of the world's most famous supermodels, we're sure we'll be seeing Kendall Jenner do her thing.

Getty Images

This year's theme is 'Camp: Notes on Fashion', giving our favourite celebrities with all of the money and access in the world every opportunity to make huge, bold statements and have fun.

Every year we see some play it much safer than others, although we're feeling hopeful that everybody is going to turn it out this year.

Bring on Monday!

