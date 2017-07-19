Did Kim Kardashian Just Reveal A KKW Beauty Product By Accident?

Forget being caught posting on social-media when you've been ignoring that creepy guy's WhatsApp messages for the last 24 hours, because Kim Kardashian has made the colossal error of leaking one of her own product designs online.

Anyone who follows Kim on Instagram Stories knows that she's super proud when it comes to showing off her make-up drawers, and no more so than when it comes to plugging her shiny new KKW Beauty range.

Unfortunately this led to a case for the FBI (not literally, but Kris might be looking into it) when Kim accidentally shared an image of an unseen double-ended make-up brush hidden amongst the clutter of her other products.

This isn't quite the dramatic launch that the Kardashian-Jenners usually have in mind for their new releases - with little sister Kylie usually preferring to drop her lipglosses with about a 10 second warning before the internet descends into total chaos.

While this brush-leak was, in all likelihood, a total accident, it hasn't stopped internet sleuths from making predictions about what Kim's next product could be.

That domed/sharp-edged brush has caused most fans to speculate that a bronzer or illumating palette could be in the works at Kardashian HQ. Only time will tell if those modern-day codebreakers are on the right track.

