Kim Kardashian

Did Kim Kardashian Just Reveal A KKW Beauty Product By Accident?

She'll cry at the end of the day, not with fresh make-up.

Thursday, July 20, 2017 - 12:51

Forget being caught posting on social-media when you've been ignoring that creepy guy's WhatsApp messages for the last 24 hours, because Kim Kardashian has made the colossal error of leaking one of her own product designs online. 

Anyone who follows Kim on Instagram Stories knows that she's super proud when it comes to showing off her make-up drawers, and no more so than when it comes to plugging her shiny new KKW Beauty range.

Unfortunately this led to a case for the FBI (not literally, but Kris might be looking into it) when Kim accidentally shared an image of an unseen double-ended make-up brush hidden amongst the clutter of her other products. 

@kimkardashian is learning the technique of #SneakPeeks 👀🚨 We spotted a NEW Brush!!! By @kkwbeauty looks like one side has an angle brush for contour and the other rounded for face powder / blush....does that mean we are going to see Powders soon?!?! Will keep u updated and confirm What are your thoughts? 💗XO #Trendmood #kkwbeauty #kimkardashian #kimkardashianwest THANK U to our GORGEOUS !!!! Makeup community for this update U ROCK 💗😘 . #makeupoftheday #motd #makeupoftheday #mua #ilovemakeup #makeup #makeupaddict #makeuplover #makeupblogger #makeuplook #makeuplove #makeup

This isn't quite the dramatic launch that the Kardashian-Jenners usually have in mind for their new releases - with little sister Kylie usually preferring to drop her lipglosses with about a 10 second warning before the internet descends into total chaos.

While this brush-leak was, in all likelihood, a total accident, it hasn't stopped internet sleuths from making predictions about what Kim's next product could be.

That domed/sharp-edged brush has caused most fans to speculate that a bronzer or illumating palette could be in the works at Kardashian HQ. Only time will tell if those modern-day codebreakers are on the right track. 

Want more from MTV News? Then get checking out the update below:

 

Latest News

Linkin Park's Chester Bennington Found Dead, Aged 41

Spectrum Is Releasing A Mean Girls Makeup Brush Collection Complete With A Real Life Burn Book

Funny single relationships GIFs

11 Things That Happen When You've Been Single Forever

Love Island's Sam Responds To Gaz Beadle Lining Him Up For Geordie Shore

24 Pieces From The Geordie Girls' Summer Wardrobes You Can Buy Irl

Get to Know: Hak Baker

Alfie Deyes Opens Up About Facing Harassment At His Home With Zoella

Did Kim Kardashian Just Reveal A KKW Beauty Product By Accident?

Kim Kardashian Just Found Out That She's More Of A Chrissy Teigen Than A Kim Kardashian

The Best Summer Cover Ups To Take You From Beach To Bar

Chloe Ferry kicks off at Sam Scott for failing to give her attention on Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Chloe Ferry Kicks Off At ‘Freak’ Ex Sam Scott For ‘Barely Touching’ Her

Vicky Pattison's Grandparents Reveal The Date She'll Get Married

Love Island’s Cally Jane Beech And Luis Morrison ‘Have Split’ Following The Birth Of Their Daughter

There's Now A Love Island Themed Hen Party Package So Great That You'll Want To Get Engaged Immediately

Is Kyle Christie Moving On From Holly Hagan With David Hasselhoff's Daughter?

10 Reasons We're Completely Obsessed With Gisele Bündchen

Is This Cryptic Tweet From The Weeknd A Subtweet At Selena Gomez?

Brooklyn Beckham and Madison Beer have fans thinking they&#039;re dating.

Fans Are Yet Again Convinced That Madison Beer And Brooklyn Beckham Are Dating

Stephen Bear Leaves Fans Baffled After Claiming He And Charlotte Crosby Are Done

Niall Horan insist Louis Tomlinson was a vital member of One Direction.

Niall Horan Insists One Direction Would Have ‘Lost The Plot’ Without Louis Tomlinson

More From Kim Kardashian

Style

Did Kim Kardashian Just Reveal A KKW Beauty Product By Accident?

Celebrity

Kim Kardashian Just Found Out That She's More Of A Chrissy Teigen Than A Kim Kardashian

Style

Kim Kardashian Claps Back At Criticism Of North West's Corset Dress

Celebrity

Kim Kardashian Hints Blac Chyna May Have Violated A Non-Disclosure Agreement With Allegations Against Rob

Celebrity

Kim Kardashian Shuts Down Reports Of Drug Use: 'I Don't Play Like That'

The Kardashians Are Said To Be "Disappointed" In Rob's Explicit Blac Chyna Rant

Kim Kardashian's KKW Beauty Contour Kit: A VERY Honest Review

Kimye Take North And Saint To A BBQ Bash And Kanye West Can't Stop Smiling

North West and Penelope Disick Celebrate Their Birthdays With A Joint Moana Themed Party

Kim Kardashian Just Made $14million In 20 Minutes And You Probably Helped Her Do It

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West 'Using $100,000 Surrogate' To Carry Their Third Child

Kim Kardashian Says Recent Paparazzi Pics Of Her Bum Were ‘Photoshopped’

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Stephen Bear Leaves Fans Baffled After Claiming He And Charlotte Crosby Are Done

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Reveals She Won't Invite The Geordie Shore Cast To Her Wedding

Celebrity

Love Island's Sam Responds To Gaz Beadle Lining Him Up For Geordie Shore

TV Shows

Chloe Ferry Confirms Exactly She Was Doing With That Knife In Ex On The Beach

Celebrity

Love Island 2017: Do Gabby's Awful Lie Detector Results Prove Charlotte Crosby Is Psychic?

Chloe Ferry kicks off at Sam Scott for failing to give her attention on Ex On The Beach
TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Chloe Ferry Kicks Off At ‘Freak’ Ex Sam Scott For ‘Barely Touching’ Her

Celebrity

Is Kyle Christie Moving On From Holly Hagan With David Hasselhoff's Daughter?

Celebrity

Love Island 2017: Olivia Attwood's Ex Brands Her A "Lazy, Spoilt Brat" Who Drove Him To Therapy

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison's Grandparents Reveal The Date She'll Get Married

TV Shows

Celebrity Big Brother Summer 2017 Launch Date And Theme Revealed

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Responds To Beating Beyonce's Twins To This Magazine Cover